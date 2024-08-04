8 Escudos 1806 So JF (Chile, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1806 with mark So JF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 70 sold at the Morton & Eden Ltd auction for GBP 2,800. Bidding took place March 6, 2013.

Сondition AU (3) XF (6) VF (11) Condition (slab) AU58 (2) Service NGC (2)