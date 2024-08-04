Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

8 Escudos 1806 So JF (Chile, Charles IV)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1806 So JF - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Charles IV Reverse 8 Escudos 1806 So JF - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Charles IV

Photo by: Morton & Eden Ltd

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27,0674 g
  • Pure gold (0,7615 oz) 23,684 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1806
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1806 with mark So JF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 70 sold at the Morton & Eden Ltd auction for GBP 2,800. Bidding took place March 6, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (11)
  • Cayón (4)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Stack's (2)
Chile 8 Escudos 1806 So JF at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
2495 $
Price in auction currency 2600 EUR
Chile 8 Escudos 1806 So JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
1577 $
Price in auction currency 1300 EUR
Chile 8 Escudos 1806 So JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 11, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1806 So JF at auction Cayón - November 15, 2019
Seller Cayón
Date November 15, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1806 So JF at auction Stack's - August 14, 2019
Chile 8 Escudos 1806 So JF at auction Stack's - August 14, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date August 14, 2019
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1806 So JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 11, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1806 So JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1806 So JF at auction HERVERA - December 19, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date December 19, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1806 So JF at auction Soler y Llach - December 18, 2017
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 18, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1806 So JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 9, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 9, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1806 So JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 6, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1806 So JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1806 So JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 28, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 28, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1806 So JF at auction Stack's - August 16, 2013
Chile 8 Escudos 1806 So JF at auction Stack's - August 16, 2013
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2013
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1806 So JF at auction Morton & Eden - March 6, 2013
Seller Morton & Eden
Date March 6, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1806 So JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 28, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 28, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1806 So JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2010
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1806 So JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 10, 2010
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 10, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1806 So JF at auction Cayón - February 25, 2010
Seller Cayón
Date February 25, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1806 So JF at auction Cayón - May 9, 2005
Seller Cayón
Date May 9, 2005
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1806 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Chile Coin catalog of Charles IV Coins of Chile in 1806 All Chile coins Chile gold coins Chile coins 8 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search