8 Escudos 1806 So JF (Chile, Charles IV)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27,0674 g
- Pure gold (0,7615 oz) 23,684 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1806
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1806 with mark So JF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 70 sold at the Morton & Eden Ltd auction for GBP 2,800. Bidding took place March 6, 2013.
