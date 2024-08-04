Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
4 Escudos 1806 So FJ (Chile, Charles IV)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 13,5337 g
- Pure gold (0,3807 oz) 11,842 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 204
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1806
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 4 Escudos 1806 with mark So FJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 777 sold at the Soler y Llach S.L. auction for EUR 2,900. Bidding took place February 25, 2015.
Сondition
- All companies
- Cayón (1)
- HERVERA (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
1247 $
Price in auction currency 1300 EUR
Seller HERVERA
Date February 26, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
3281 $
Price in auction currency 2900 EUR
