4 Escudos 1806 So FJ (Chile, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 4 Escudos 1806 with mark So FJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 777 sold at the Soler y Llach S.L. auction for EUR 2,900. Bidding took place February 25, 2015.

Сondition XF (2) VF (1)