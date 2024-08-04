Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

4 Escudos 1806 So FJ (Chile, Charles IV)

Obverse 4 Escudos 1806 So FJ - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Charles IV Reverse 4 Escudos 1806 So FJ - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Charles IV

Photo by: Soler y Llach

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 13,5337 g
  • Pure gold (0,3807 oz) 11,842 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 204

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1806
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 4 Escudos 1806 with mark So FJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 777 sold at the Soler y Llach S.L. auction for EUR 2,900. Bidding took place February 25, 2015.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Cayón (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
Chile 4 Escudos 1806 So FJ at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
1247 $
Price in auction currency 1300 EUR
Chile 4 Escudos 1806 So FJ at auction HERVERA - February 26, 2015
Seller HERVERA
Date February 26, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
3281 $
Price in auction currency 2900 EUR
Chile 4 Escudos 1806 So FJ at auction Soler y Llach - February 25, 2015
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 25, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Chile 4 Escudos 1806 So FJ at auction Stack's - August 18, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 18, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Escudos 1806 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

