Chile Period: 1746-2021

2 Escudos 1806 So FJ (Chile, Charles IV)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1806 So FJ - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Charles IV Reverse 2 Escudos 1806 So FJ - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Charles IV

Photo by: Soler y Llach

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,7668 g
  • Pure gold (0,1904 oz) 5,9209 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 306

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1806
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 2 Escudos 1806 with mark So FJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 420 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 2,700. Bidding took place February 23, 2017.

  • HERVERA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
Chile 2 Escudos 1806 So FJ at auction HERVERA - February 23, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date February 23, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
2852 $
Price in auction currency 2700 EUR
Chile 2 Escudos 1806 So FJ at auction Soler y Llach - February 22, 2017
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 22, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1806 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

