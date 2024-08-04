Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

4 Escudos 1749 So J (Chile, Ferdinand VI)

Obverse 4 Escudos 1749 So J - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Ferdinand VI Reverse 4 Escudos 1749 So J - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Ferdinand VI

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,399)
  • Weight 13,5337 g
  • Pure gold (0,1736 oz) 5,3999 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1749
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (79)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 4 Escudos 1749 with mark So J. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2189 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 8,500. Bidding took place January 15, 2022.

Chile 4 Escudos 1749 So J at auction Cayón - December 20, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
2526 $
Price in auction currency 2300 EUR
Chile 4 Escudos 1749 So J at auction SINCONA - October 26, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1394 $
Price in auction currency 1250 CHF
Chile 4 Escudos 1749 So J at auction Tauler & Fau - November 22, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 22, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 4 Escudos 1749 So J at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 15, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 4 Escudos 1749 So J at auction Monedalia.es - September 20, 2022
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 20, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 4 Escudos 1749 So J at auction Stack's - January 16, 2022
Chile 4 Escudos 1749 So J at auction Stack's - January 16, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 4 Escudos 1749 So J at auction Stack's - January 16, 2022
Chile 4 Escudos 1749 So J at auction Stack's - January 16, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 4 Escudos 1749 So J at auction Stack's - January 16, 2022
Chile 4 Escudos 1749 So J at auction Stack's - January 16, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2022
Condition MS62 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 4 Escudos 1749 So J at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 15, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 4 Escudos 1749 So J at auction Aurora Numismatica - April 17, 2021
Seller Aurora Numismatica
Date April 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 4 Escudos 1749 So J at auction Sedwick - November 18, 2020
Seller Sedwick
Date November 18, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 4 Escudos 1749 So J at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 2, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 2, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 4 Escudos 1749 So J at auction Cayón - June 20, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date June 20, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 4 Escudos 1749 So J at auction Monedalia.es - May 28, 2020
Seller Monedalia.es
Date May 28, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 4 Escudos 1749 So J at auction Heritage - April 27, 2020
Chile 4 Escudos 1749 So J at auction Heritage - April 27, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date April 27, 2020
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 4 Escudos 1749 So J at auction Heritage - April 27, 2020
Chile 4 Escudos 1749 So J at auction Heritage - April 27, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date April 27, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 4 Escudos 1749 So J at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 11, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Chile 4 Escudos 1749 So J at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 13, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 4 Escudos 1749 So J at auction Nomisma - October 29, 2019
Seller Nomisma
Date October 29, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Chile 4 Escudos 1749 So J at auction Hess Divo - May 28, 2019
Seller Hess Divo
Date May 28, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 4 Escudos 1749 So J at auction Heritage - April 29, 2019
Chile 4 Escudos 1749 So J at auction Heritage - April 29, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

For the sale of 4 Escudos 1749 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

