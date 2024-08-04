Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
4 Escudos 1749 So J (Chile, Ferdinand VI)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,399)
- Weight 13,5337 g
- Pure gold (0,1736 oz) 5,3999 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Ferdinand VI
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1749
- Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (79)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 4 Escudos 1749 with mark So J. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2189 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 8,500. Bidding took place January 15, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (13)
- Aurora Numismatica (1)
- Bolaffi (1)
- Cayón (8)
- Goldberg (2)
- Heritage (24)
- Herrero (1)
- HERVERA (3)
- Hess Divo (1)
- Künker (1)
- Monedalia.es (2)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- Nomisma (2)
- Sedwick (3)
- SINCONA (2)
- Soler y Llach (3)
- Stack's (9)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- UBS (1)
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
2526 $
Price in auction currency 2300 EUR
Seller SINCONA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1394 $
Price in auction currency 1250 CHF
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 22, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 20, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2022
Condition MS62 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aurora Numismatica
Date April 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sedwick
Date November 18, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 2, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monedalia.es
Date May 28, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date April 27, 2020
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date April 27, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of 4 Escudos 1749 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search