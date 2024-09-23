Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

Coins of Chile 1749

Gold coins

Obverse 4 Escudos 1749 So J
Reverse 4 Escudos 1749 So J
4 Escudos 1749 So J
Average price 2100 $
Sales
0 79
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search