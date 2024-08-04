Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

1 Escudo 1802 So JJ (Chile, Charles IV)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1802 So JJ - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Charles IV Reverse 1 Escudo 1802 So JJ - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Charles IV

Photo by: Schulman b.v.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 3,3834 g
  • Pure gold (0,0952 oz) 2,9605 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 748

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1802
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 1 Escudo 1802 with mark So JJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5539 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 2,325. Bidding took place September 28, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Cayón (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • Schulman (1)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
Chile 1 Escudo 1802 So JJ at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
2231 $
Price in auction currency 2325 EUR
Chile 1 Escudo 1802 So JJ at auction Schulman - October 29, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
935 $
Price in auction currency 800 EUR
Chile 1 Escudo 1802 So JJ at auction Heritage - January 16, 2019
Chile 1 Escudo 1802 So JJ at auction Heritage - January 16, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2019
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 1 Escudo 1802 So JJ at auction HERVERA - July 6, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date July 6, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 1 Escudo 1802 So JJ at auction Soler y Llach - July 5, 2017
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 5, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 1 Escudo 1802 So JJ at auction HERVERA - October 18, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date October 18, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 1 Escudo 1802 So JJ at auction Soler y Llach - October 17, 2016
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 17, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 1 Escudo 1802 So JJ at auction Goldberg - May 29, 2007
Chile 1 Escudo 1802 So JJ at auction Goldberg - May 29, 2007
Seller Goldberg
Date May 29, 2007
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1802 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Chile Coin catalog of Charles IV Coins of Chile in 1802 All Chile coins Chile gold coins Chile coins 1 Escudo Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search