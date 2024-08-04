Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
1 Escudo 1802 So JJ (Chile, Charles IV)
Photo by: Schulman b.v.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 3,3834 g
- Pure gold (0,0952 oz) 2,9605 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 748
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1802
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 1 Escudo 1802 with mark So JJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5539 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 2,325. Bidding took place September 28, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Cayón (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (1)
- HERVERA (2)
- Schulman (1)
- Soler y Llach (2)
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
2231 $
Price in auction currency 2325 EUR
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
935 $
Price in auction currency 800 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2019
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 5, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date October 18, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 17, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Escudo 1802 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search