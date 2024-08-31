Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

Coins of Chile 1802

Gold coins

Obverse 8 Escudos 1802 So JJ
Reverse 8 Escudos 1802 So JJ
8 Escudos 1802 So JJ
Average price 2100 $
Sales
0 105
Obverse 4 Escudos 1802 So JJ
Reverse 4 Escudos 1802 So JJ
4 Escudos 1802 So JJ
Average price 1100 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse 2 Escudos 1802 So JJ
Reverse 2 Escudos 1802 So JJ
2 Escudos 1802 So JJ
Average price 2800 $
Sales
0 9
Obverse 1 Escudo 1802 So JJ
Reverse 1 Escudo 1802 So JJ
1 Escudo 1802 So JJ
Average price 1100 $
Sales
0 8
