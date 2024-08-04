Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
2 Escudos 1802 So JJ (Chile, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,7668 g
- Pure gold (0,1904 oz) 5,9209 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 374
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1802
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 2 Escudos 1802 with mark So JJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 778 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 3,700. Bidding took place April 25, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (2)
- Heritage (1)
- HERVERA (2)
- SINCONA (1)
- Soler y Llach (2)
- UBS (1)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
1772 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Seller HERVERA
Date May 3, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
2157 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 2, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date February 25, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 24, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 6, 2014
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 25, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
