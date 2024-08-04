Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

2 Escudos 1802 So JJ (Chile, Charles IV)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1802 So JJ - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Charles IV Reverse 2 Escudos 1802 So JJ - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,7668 g
  • Pure gold (0,1904 oz) 5,9209 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 374

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1802
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 2 Escudos 1802 with mark So JJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 778 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 3,700. Bidding took place April 25, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
  • UBS (1)
Chile 2 Escudos 1802 So JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 23, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
1772 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Chile 2 Escudos 1802 So JJ at auction HERVERA - May 3, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date May 3, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
2157 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
Chile 2 Escudos 1802 So JJ at auction Soler y Llach - May 2, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 2, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 2 Escudos 1802 So JJ at auction HERVERA - February 25, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date February 25, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 2 Escudos 1802 So JJ at auction Soler y Llach - February 24, 2016
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 24, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 2 Escudos 1802 So JJ at auction Heritage - January 6, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date January 6, 2014
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 2 Escudos 1802 So JJ at auction SINCONA - May 25, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date May 25, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 2 Escudos 1802 So JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 25, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 25, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 2 Escudos 1802 So JJ at auction UBS - January 27, 2003
Seller UBS
Date January 27, 2003
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1802 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

