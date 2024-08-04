8 Escudos 1802 So JJ (Chile, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1802 with mark So JJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2286 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 7,000. Bidding took place January 13, 2017.

