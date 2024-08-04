Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
8 Escudos 1802 So JJ (Chile, Charles IV)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27,0674 g
- Pure gold (0,7615 oz) 23,684 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 49,000
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1802
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (105)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1802 with mark So JJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2286 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 7,000. Bidding took place January 13, 2017.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1690 $
Price in auction currency 1543 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1952 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date December 14, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date November 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisor
Date October 20, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisor
Date February 15, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Palombo
Date January 22, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Escudos 1802 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
