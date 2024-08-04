8 Escudos 1750 So J (Chile, Ferdinand VI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1750 with mark So J. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 203 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 6,000. Bidding took place March 16, 2022.

