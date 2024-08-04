Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
8 Escudos 1750 So J (Chile, Ferdinand VI)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 27,0674 g
- Pure gold (0,798 oz) 24,8208 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Ferdinand VI
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1750
- Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (122)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1750 with mark So J. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 203 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 6,000. Bidding took place March 16, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Cayón
Date May 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
3400 $
Price in auction currency 3150 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
3020 $
Price in auction currency 2750 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date May 17, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller GINZA
Date November 5, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisor
Date October 20, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 23, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date December 23, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sedwick
Date November 18, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 15, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Escudos 1750 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
