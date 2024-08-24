Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

Coins of Chile 1750

Gold coins

Obverse 8 Escudos 1750 So J
Reverse 8 Escudos 1750 So J
8 Escudos 1750 So J
Average price 3600 $
Sales
2 122
Obverse 4 Escudos 1750 So J
Reverse 4 Escudos 1750 So J
4 Escudos 1750 So J
Average price 2100 $
Sales
0 49
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search