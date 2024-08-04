Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

4 Escudos 1750 So J (Chile, Ferdinand VI)

Obverse 4 Escudos 1750 So J - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Ferdinand VI Reverse 4 Escudos 1750 So J - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Ferdinand VI

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,399)
  • Weight 13,5337 g
  • Pure gold (0,1736 oz) 5,3999 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1750
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (49)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 4 Escudos 1750 with mark So J. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3380 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 5,640. Bidding took place January 30, 2016.

Chile 4 Escudos 1750 So J at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
3775 $
Price in auction currency 3500 EUR
Chile 4 Escudos 1750 So J at auction Cayón - December 20, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
3184 $
Price in auction currency 2900 EUR
Chile 4 Escudos 1750 So J at auction Tauler & Fau - June 7, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Chile 4 Escudos 1750 So J at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Chile 4 Escudos 1750 So J at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Chile 4 Escudos 1750 So J at auction Schulman - October 29, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Chile 4 Escudos 1750 So J at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Chile 4 Escudos 1750 So J at auction Tauler & Fau - March 9, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Chile 4 Escudos 1750 So J at auction Monedalia.es - December 29, 2020
Seller Monedalia.es
Date December 29, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Chile 4 Escudos 1750 So J at auction Heritage - August 7, 2020
Chile 4 Escudos 1750 So J at auction Heritage - August 7, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date August 7, 2020
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Chile 4 Escudos 1750 So J at auction Stack's - June 25, 2020
Chile 4 Escudos 1750 So J at auction Stack's - June 25, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date June 25, 2020
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Chile 4 Escudos 1750 So J at auction New York Sale - January 15, 2020
Seller New York Sale
Date January 15, 2020
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Chile 4 Escudos 1750 So J at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 13, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Chile 4 Escudos 1750 So J at auction Heritage - January 7, 2019
Chile 4 Escudos 1750 So J at auction Heritage - January 7, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Chile 4 Escudos 1750 So J at auction HERVERA - December 18, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date December 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Chile 4 Escudos 1750 So J at auction Soler y Llach - December 17, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 17, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Chile 4 Escudos 1750 So J at auction Sedwick - November 3, 2018
Seller Sedwick
Date November 3, 2018
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
Chile 4 Escudos 1750 So J at auction Stack's - August 14, 2018
Chile 4 Escudos 1750 So J at auction Stack's - August 14, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date August 14, 2018
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Chile 4 Escudos 1750 So J at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 25, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Chile 4 Escudos 1750 So J at auction Heritage - April 23, 2018
Chile 4 Escudos 1750 So J at auction Heritage - April 23, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2018
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Chile 4 Escudos 1750 So J at auction Goldberg - June 7, 2017
Seller Goldberg
Date June 7, 2017
Condition MS61 ANACS
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Escudos 1750 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

