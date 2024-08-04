Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
4 Escudos 1750 So J (Chile, Ferdinand VI)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,399)
- Weight 13,5337 g
- Pure gold (0,1736 oz) 5,3999 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Ferdinand VI
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1750
- Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (49)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 4 Escudos 1750 with mark So J. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3380 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 5,640. Bidding took place January 30, 2016.
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
3775 $
Price in auction currency 3500 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
3184 $
Price in auction currency 2900 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price

Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price

Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price

Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price

Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price

Seller Monedalia.es
Date December 29, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price

Seller Heritage
Date August 7, 2020
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price

Seller Stack's
Date June 25, 2020
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price

Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price

Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price

Seller HERVERA
Date December 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price

Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 17, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price

Seller Sedwick
Date November 3, 2018
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price

Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2018
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price

123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 4 Escudos 1750 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
