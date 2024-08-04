Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
8 Escudos 1753 So J (Chile, Ferdinand VI)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 27,0674 g
- Pure gold (0,798 oz) 24,8208 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Ferdinand VI
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1753
- Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (77)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1753 with mark So J. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 198 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 4,800. Bidding took place March 7, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (2)
- Aureo & Calicó (22)
- Cayón (7)
- Goldberg (1)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (11)
- Herrero (1)
- Hess Divo (2)
- ibercoin (1)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Künker (3)
- La Galerie Numismatique (1)
- Leu (1)
- MDC Monaco (1)
- Monedalia.es (2)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- Numimarket (1)
- Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich (1)
- Numisor (4)
- SINCONA (2)
- Stack's (4)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Tauler & Fau (5)
- UBS (1)
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
2000 $
Price in auction currency 2000 USD
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
3404 $
Price in auction currency 3100 EUR
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 1, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date October 16, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 18, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2020
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisor
Date November 15, 2019
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Escudos 1753 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search