Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

8 Escudos 1753 So J (Chile, Ferdinand VI)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1753 So J - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Ferdinand VI Reverse 8 Escudos 1753 So J - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Ferdinand VI

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 27,0674 g
  • Pure gold (0,798 oz) 24,8208 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1753
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (77)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1753 with mark So J. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 198 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 4,800. Bidding took place March 7, 2012.

Chile 8 Escudos 1753 So J at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
2000 $
Price in auction currency 2000 USD
Chile 8 Escudos 1753 So J at auction Cayón - December 20, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
3404 $
Price in auction currency 3100 EUR
Chile 8 Escudos 1753 So J at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1753 So J at auction Monedalia.es - March 1, 2023
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 1, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1753 So J at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1753 So J at auction La Galerie Numismatique - October 16, 2022
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date October 16, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1753 So J at auction Stephen Album - September 18, 2022
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 18, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1753 So J at auction Tauler & Fau - May 7, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1753 So J at auction Künker - March 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1753 So J at auction Jean ELSEN - March 18, 2022
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1753 So J at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 15, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1753 So J at auction Heritage - October 21, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date October 21, 2021
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1753 So J at auction Tauler & Fau - April 20, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1753 So J at auction Monedalia.es - May 28, 2020
Seller Monedalia.es
Date May 28, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1753 So J at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 12, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1753 So J at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 13, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1753 So J at auction Heritage - January 13, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2020
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1753 So J at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 11, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1753 So J at auction Numisor - November 15, 2019
Seller Numisor
Date November 15, 2019
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1753 So J at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 13, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1753 So J at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Chile 8 Escudos 1753 So J at auction Heritage - August 12, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 12, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1753 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

