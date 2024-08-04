8 Escudos 1753 So J (Chile, Ferdinand VI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1753 with mark So J. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 198 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 4,800. Bidding took place March 7, 2012.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (25) XF (28) VF (23) Condition (slab) AU58 (14) AU55 (3) AU53 (3) AU50 (2) XF45 (1) DETAILS (3) Service PCGS (4) NGC (22)

Seller All companies

Auction World (2)

Aureo & Calicó (22)

Cayón (7)

Goldberg (1)

Grün (1)

Heritage (11)

Herrero (1)

Hess Divo (2)

ibercoin (1)

Jean ELSEN (1)

Künker (3)

La Galerie Numismatique (1)

Leu (1)

MDC Monaco (1)

Monedalia.es (2)

Morton & Eden (1)

Numimarket (1)

Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich (1)

Numisor (4)

SINCONA (2)

Stack's (4)

Stephen Album (1)

Tauler & Fau (5)

UBS (1)