Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

Coins of Chile 1753

Gold coins

Obverse 8 Escudos 1753 So J
Reverse 8 Escudos 1753 So J
8 Escudos 1753 So J
Average price 2600 $
Sales
1 77
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
