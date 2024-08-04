Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
5 Pesos 1897 So (Chile, Republic)
Photo by: Schulman b.v.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 2,9955 g
- Pure gold (0,0883 oz) 2,7469 g
- Diameter 16,5 mm
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Republic
- Denomination 5 Pesos
- Year 1897
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 5 Pesos 1897 with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 244 sold at the Schulman b.v. auction for EUR 9,000. Bidding took place October 28, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Schulman (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Pesos 1897 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
