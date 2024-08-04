Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

5 Pesos 1897 So (Chile, Republic)

Obverse 5 Pesos 1897 So - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic Reverse 5 Pesos 1897 So - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic

Photo by: Schulman b.v.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 2,9955 g
  • Pure gold (0,0883 oz) 2,7469 g
  • Diameter 16,5 mm
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Republic
  • Denomination 5 Pesos
  • Year 1897
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 5 Pesos 1897 with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 244 sold at the Schulman b.v. auction for EUR 9,000. Bidding took place October 28, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Schulman (1)
Chile 5 Pesos 1897 So at auction Schulman - October 29, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Pesos 1897 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Chile Coin catalog of Republic Coins of Chile in 1897 All Chile coins Chile gold coins Chile coins 5 Pesos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search