5 Pesos 1897 So (Chile, Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 5 Pesos 1897 with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 244 sold at the Schulman b.v. auction for EUR 9,000. Bidding took place October 28, 2021.

