Bolivia Period: 1759-1833 1759-1833

Coins of Bolivia

Total added coins: 133

Coins of Charles III
coin 1759-1788 Charles III
Coins of Charles IV
coin 1788-1808 Charles IV
Coins of Ferdinand VII
coin 1808-1833 Ferdinand VII

Which Bolivia coins are worth money?

Photo Description Metal Av. price UNC Av. price PROOF Sales
Coin photo Coin photo
Bolivia, Charles IV
8 Escudos 1806 PTS PJ
 Gold $1,200 - 0 108Coin photo Coin photo
Bolivia, Charles IV
8 Escudos 1807 PTS PJ
 Gold $1,600 - 0 106Coin photo Coin photo
Bolivia, Charles IV
8 Escudos 1790 PTS PR
 Gold $2,700 - 0 50Coin photo Coin photo
Bolivia, Charles III
8 Escudos 1780 PTS PR
 Gold $1,500 $1,900 0 41Coin photo Coin photo
Bolivia, Charles III
4 Escudos 1787 PTS PR
 Gold $1,700 - 0 7Coin photo Coin photo
Bolivia, Ferdinand VII
8 Escudos 1822 PTS PJ
 Gold $1,300 - 0 86Coin photo Coin photo
Bolivia, Charles IV
8 Escudos 1791 PTS PR
 Gold $2,200 $2,000 0 36Coin photo Coin photo
Bolivia, Charles III
8 Escudos 1778 PTS PR
 Gold $3,800 - 0 5Coin photo Coin photo
Bolivia, Charles IV
8 Escudos 1791 PTS PR
 Gold $3,800 - 0 72Coin photo Coin photo
Bolivia, Charles IV
8 Escudos 1800 PTS PP
 Gold $1,300 - 1 63Coin photo Coin photo
Bolivia, Charles IV
8 Escudos 1789 PTS PR
 Gold $4,200 - 0 9Coin photo Coin photo
Bolivia, Charles IV
4 Escudos 1791 PTS PR
 Gold $15,000 - 0 3Coin photo Coin photo
Bolivia, Charles III
8 Escudos 1779 PTS PR
 Gold $2,200 - 0 36Coin photo Coin photo
Bolivia, Charles IV
8 Escudos 1808 PTS PJ
 Gold $1,600 - 0 185Coin photo Coin photo
Bolivia, Charles IV
8 Escudos 1805 PTS PJ
 Gold $1,600 - 0 90Coin photo Coin photo
Bolivia, Charles III
8 Escudos 1782 PTS PR
 Gold $1,500 - 1 28Coin photo Coin photo
Bolivia, Charles IV
8 Escudos 1801 PTS PP
 Gold $1,300 - 0 56Coin photo Coin photo
Bolivia, Charles III
8 Escudos 1786 PTS PR
 Gold $1,400 - 0 55Coin photo Coin photo
Bolivia, Charles IV
1 Escudo 1795 PTS PP
 Gold $850 - 0 4Coin photo Coin photo
Bolivia, Charles III
2 Escudos 1784 PTS PR
 Gold $4,500 - 0 2Coin photo Coin photo
Bolivia, Charles III
4 Escudos 1778 PTS PR
 Gold $13,000 - 0 1Coin photo Coin photo
Bolivia, Charles III
4 Escudos 1783 PTS PR
 Gold $4,200 - 0 7Coin photo Coin photo
Bolivia, Charles III
2 Escudos 1781 PTS PR
 Gold $1,100 - 0 1Coin photo Coin photo
Bolivia, Charles IV
2 Escudos 1791 PTS PR
 Gold $5,300 - 0 4Coin photo Coin photo
Bolivia, Charles III
8 Escudos 1783 PTS PR
 Gold $1,800 - 1 27Coin photo Coin photo
Bolivia, Charles IV
8 Escudos 1803 PTS PJ
 Gold $1,200 - 0 41Coin photo Coin photo
Bolivia, Charles IV
2 Escudos 1789 PTS PR
 Gold $2,200 - 0 2Coin photo Coin photo
Bolivia, Charles IV
8 Escudos 1798 PTS PP
 Gold $1,700 - 0 85Coin photo Coin photo
Bolivia, Ferdinand VII
8 Escudos 1824 PTS PJ
 Gold $2,200 - 0 37Coin photo Coin photo
Bolivia, Charles IV
8 Escudos 1793 PTS PR
 Gold $1,300 - 0 30Coin photo Coin photo
Bolivia, Charles IV
8 Escudos 1794 PTS PR
 Gold $1,100 - 0 64Coin photo Coin photo
Bolivia, Charles IV
1 Escudo 1797 PTS PP
 Gold $1,100 - 0 8Coin photo Coin photo
Bolivia, Charles IV
8 Escudos 1802 PTS PP
 Gold $1,400 - 0 43Coin photo Coin photo
Bolivia, Ferdinand VII
1 Escudo 1822 PTS PJ
 Gold $1,100 - 0 12Coin photo Coin photo
Bolivia, Ferdinand VII
8 Escudos 1823 PTS PJ
 Gold $2,100 - 1 63Coin photo Coin photo
Bolivia, Charles III
1 Escudo 1781 PTS PR
 Gold - - 0 1Coin photo Coin photo
Bolivia, Charles IV
8 Escudos 1795 PTS PP
 Gold $1,200 - 0 35Coin photo Coin photo
Bolivia, Charles III
8 Escudos 1785 PTS PR
 Gold $1,800 - 0 18Coin photo Coin photo
Bolivia, Charles IV
8 Escudos 1797 PTS PP
 Gold $1,600 - 0 71Coin photo Coin photo
Bolivia, Charles III
8 Escudos 1788 PTS PR
 Gold $1,600 - 0 34Coin photo Coin photo
Bolivia, Charles III
2 Escudos 1780 PTS PR
 Gold $1,400 - 0 1Coin photo Coin photo
Bolivia, Charles III
8 Escudos 1781 PTS PR
 Gold $1,500 - 0 15Coin photo Coin photo
Bolivia, Charles IV
8 Escudos 1792 PTS PR
 Gold $1,200 - 0 23Coin photo Coin photo
Bolivia, Charles III
8 Escudos 1787 PTS PR
 Gold $1,600 - 0 35Coin photo Coin photo
Bolivia, Charles III
1 Escudo 1779 PTS PR
 Gold $900 - 0 2Coin photo Coin photo
Bolivia, Charles IV
8 Escudos 1796 PTS PP
 Gold $1,900 - 0 65Coin photo Coin photo
Bolivia, Charles IV
2 Escudos 1806 PTS PJ
 Gold $870 - 0 5Coin photo Coin photo
Bolivia, Charles IV
4 Escudos 1794 PTS PR
 Gold $760 - 0 7Coin photo Coin photo
Bolivia, Charles III
4 Escudos 1781 PTS PR
 Gold $4,100 - 0 4Coin photo Coin photo
Bolivia, Charles IV
1 Escudo 1791 PTS PR
 Gold $3,200 - 0 3
Coins history
Coinage of the Bolivia

The Viceroyal Coinage in Bolivia

 

The history of Bolivian coins started in 1573 when coin-factory machinery from the Lima mint was partially taken to Potosí to establish a new mint there. While taking the machinery to Potosí, it was installed for some months in La Plata (Sucre nowadays) where the first coins of the Upper Peru region were minted. These coins are indistinguishable from the first coins minted in Potosí.

The first mint in Potosí started working in 1574. Only silver coins were minted there, however, due to their high quality, Potosí quickly became the main mint of the Spanish Empire and of the whole world. Following the viceroyal system, the mint in Potosí produced coins with the value of quarter real, half real, 1 real, 2 reals, and 8 reals.

In 1648, a huge corruption scandal broke out. It was found out that coins from Potosí were subject to systematic alteration and contained less silver than they should. The Potosí scandal shattered financial affairs of the Spanish Empire and forced to melt down an enormous amount of coins; it also changed the typology of all the American mints. So, the design with pillars was introduced in 1652.

In the mid-eighteenth century, a big and very expensive mint was built in Potosí. In 1767, this new mint started using coining presses, being thus the last mint of the Spanish Empire that adopted this technology. Starting from 1778, it also started minting golden coins — 1 escudo, 2 escudos, 4 escudos, and 8 escudos.

 

New Republic, New Mints and Old Potosí

 

During the War of Independence, the city of Potosí was invaded three times by the Argentinian Army of the North. Argentinians took advantage of these occupations to mint in Potosí what they called the first Argentine national coins: coins of the United Provinces of the Río de la Plata. These coins were minted both in silver and gold in 1813 and 1815. Nevertheless, the Potosí mint kept on minting coins in the name of the king of Spain during the War of Independence.

The minting of republican coins began in 1827. Silver coins changed its name to sols (golden coins still were called escudos). One sol was equal to one real and the denominations were quite the same as they were during the times of the viceroyalty. The content of images also underwent some changes switching to national motifs of the new-born state. For coins of every value, these motifs included a bust of Simon Bolivar. In fact, Bolivia was the first country to depict The Liberator in its currency and the only one to do this before he died.

The production of coins in Bolivia was enormous. Bolivian silver coins circulated in many countries like Argentina, Paraguay, Peru, or Chile. That was probably why their designs remained unchanged for decades. So, before the decimal system was set up, the only substantially new event was the opening of a mint in La Paz (1853-1859) and another one in Oruro (1849).

 

The Decimal System

 

During the govertment of Melgarejo there were two important novelties in Bolivian coinage The first was the installation of steam engines to mint coins in Potosí in 1869. The second one was the introduction of the decimal system.

So, the boliviano became the monetary unit being equal to 5 francos of the Latin Monetary Union. The boliviano was divided into cents (céntimos). Subunit coins were also produced: smaller coins were made of copper and the rest of silver. Gold ceased to be used for Bolivian coinage forever. The images on coins also changed because the use of the national emblem of Bolivia as the symbol of the country began in 1864. The monetary reform implemented in 1870 changed the design of coins. It was then when the design used to this day was defined.

In 1909, electric machines were installed in Potosí to mint coins despite the fact that fewer and fewer coins were minted in Bolivia and more coins were ordered from abroad. The mint stopped producing coins in 1953. At the same time, more and more coinage units were minted of non-noble metals.

Even though the Bolivian currency was generally stable, Bolivia suffered strong inflationary processes. As a result, the Bolivian peso (peso boliviano) became the official currency in Bolivia in 1963. 1 Bolivian peso was equal to 1 000 bolivianos. In the 1980s, Bolivia suffered a hyperinflation making it reintroduce the boliviano as the official currency, and 1 boliviano was equal to 1 000 000 Bolivian pesos.

 

Adolfo Ruiz

