Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Bolivia Period: 1759-1833 1759-1833

8 Escudos 1788 PTS PR (Bolivia, Charles III)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1788 PTS PR - Gold Coin Value - Bolivia, Charles III Reverse 8 Escudos 1788 PTS PR - Gold Coin Value - Bolivia, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,904)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7847 oz) 24,408 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bolivia
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1788
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Potosi
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (34)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bolivia 8 Escudos 1788 with mark PTS PR. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Potosi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 305 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 4,000. Bidding took place July 8, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (8)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • Cayón (8)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (4)
  • ibercoin (2)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • Soler y Llach (4)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • UBS (1)
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1788 PTS PR at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
2947 $
Price in auction currency 2750 EUR
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1788 PTS PR at auction Sedwick - November 2, 2022
Seller Sedwick
Date November 2, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
3750 $
Price in auction currency 3750 USD
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1788 PTS PR at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 26, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1788 PTS PR at auction ibercoin - December 21, 2021
Seller ibercoin
Date December 21, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1788 PTS PR at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 8, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 8, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1788 PTS PR at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1788 PTS PR at auction Monedalia.es - May 28, 2020
Seller Monedalia.es
Date May 28, 2020
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1788 PTS PR at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 12, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1788 PTS PR at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1788 PTS PR at auction Cayón - January 31, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date January 31, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1788 PTS PR at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2017
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1788 PTS PR at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 21, 2017
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 21, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1788 PTS PR at auction Heritage - July 7, 2016
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1788 PTS PR at auction Heritage - July 7, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date July 7, 2016
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1788 PTS PR at auction Cayón - December 12, 2015
Seller Cayón
Date December 12, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1788 PTS PR at auction HERVERA - February 26, 2015
Seller HERVERA
Date February 26, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1788 PTS PR at auction Soler y Llach - February 25, 2015
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 25, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1788 PTS PR at auction ibercoin - February 11, 2014
Seller ibercoin
Date February 11, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1788 PTS PR at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 28, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 28, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1788 PTS PR at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 29, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 29, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1788 PTS PR at auction Herrero - May 24, 2012
Seller Herrero
Date May 24, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1788 PTS PR at auction HERVERA - May 8, 2012
Seller HERVERA
Date May 8, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1788 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Bolivia Coin catalog of Charles III Coins of Bolivia in 1788 All Bolivia coins Bolivia gold coins Bolivia coins 8 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search