Bolivia Period: 1759-1833 1759-1833
8 Escudos 1788 PTS PR (Bolivia, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,904)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7847 oz) 24,408 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bolivia
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1788
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Potosi
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (34)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bolivia 8 Escudos 1788 with mark PTS PR. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Potosi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 305 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 4,000. Bidding took place July 8, 2021.
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
2947 $
Price in auction currency 2750 EUR
Seller Sedwick
Date November 2, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
3750 $
Price in auction currency 3750 USD
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 8, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monedalia.es
Date May 28, 2020
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date July 7, 2016
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date December 12, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date February 26, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 25, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date February 11, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 28, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 29, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
