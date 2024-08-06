Bolivia Period: 1759-1833 1759-1833
4 Escudos 1783 PTS PR (Bolivia, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,904)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure gold (0,3924 oz) 12,204 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bolivia
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1783
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Potosi
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bolivia 4 Escudos 1783 with mark PTS PR. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Potosi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2013 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 9,000. Bidding took place January 15, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (3)
- Cayón (1)
- Herrero (1)
- Rio de la Plata (1)
- Stack's (1)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
6572 $
Price in auction currency 6000 EUR
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
2000 $
Price in auction currency 2000 USD
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date November 30, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
