Bolivia Period: 1759-1833 1759-1833

4 Escudos 1783 PTS PR (Bolivia, Charles III)

Obverse 4 Escudos 1783 PTS PR - Gold Coin Value - Bolivia, Charles III Reverse 4 Escudos 1783 PTS PR - Gold Coin Value - Bolivia, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,904)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,3924 oz) 12,204 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bolivia
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1783
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Potosi
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bolivia 4 Escudos 1783 with mark PTS PR. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Potosi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2013 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 9,000. Bidding took place January 15, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (3)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Herrero (1)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • Stack's (1)
Bolivia 4 Escudos 1783 PTS PR at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
6572 $
Price in auction currency 6000 EUR
Bolivia 4 Escudos 1783 PTS PR at auction Rio de la Plata - December 15, 2023
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
2000 $
Price in auction currency 2000 USD
Bolivia 4 Escudos 1783 PTS PR at auction Stack's - January 16, 2022
Bolivia 4 Escudos 1783 PTS PR at auction Stack's - January 16, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Bolivia 4 Escudos 1783 PTS PR at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Bolivia 4 Escudos 1783 PTS PR at auction Cayón - November 30, 2013
Seller Cayón
Date November 30, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Bolivia 4 Escudos 1783 PTS PR at auction Herrero - December 13, 2012
Seller Herrero
Date December 13, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Bolivia 4 Escudos 1783 PTS PR at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 7, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Escudos 1783 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

