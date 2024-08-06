Bolivia Period: 1759-1833 1759-1833
4 Escudos 1781 PTS PR (Bolivia, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,904)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure gold (0,3924 oz) 12,204 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bolivia
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1781
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Potosi
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bolivia 4 Escudos 1781 with mark PTS PR. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Potosi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 735 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 3,600. Bidding took place October 15, 2015.
Seller HERVERA
Date October 15, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
4118 $
Price in auction currency 3600 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 14, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
4110 $
Price in auction currency 3600 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 1, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
