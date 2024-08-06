Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bolivia Period: 1759-1833 1759-1833

4 Escudos 1781 PTS PR (Bolivia, Charles III)

Obverse 4 Escudos 1781 PTS PR - Gold Coin Value - Bolivia, Charles III Reverse 4 Escudos 1781 PTS PR - Gold Coin Value - Bolivia, Charles III

Photo by: MARTÍ HERVERA S.L

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,904)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,3924 oz) 12,204 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bolivia
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1781
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Potosi
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bolivia 4 Escudos 1781 with mark PTS PR. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Potosi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 735 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 3,600. Bidding took place October 15, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Stack's (1)
Bolivia 4 Escudos 1781 PTS PR at auction HERVERA - October 15, 2015
Seller HERVERA
Date October 15, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
4118 $
Price in auction currency 3600 EUR
Bolivia 4 Escudos 1781 PTS PR at auction Soler y Llach - October 14, 2015
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 14, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
4110 $
Price in auction currency 3600 EUR
Bolivia 4 Escudos 1781 PTS PR at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 1, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 1, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 4 Escudos 1781 PTS PR at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Seller Stack's
Date April 20, 2005
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Escudos 1781 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

