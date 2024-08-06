Bolivia Period: 1759-1833 1759-1833
8 Escudos 1801 PTS PP (Bolivia, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bolivia
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1801
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Potosi
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (56)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bolivia 8 Escudos 1801 with mark PTS PP. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Potosi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 35323 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,760. Bidding took place August 25, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1712 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
2400 $
Price in auction currency 2400 USD
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 8, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 12, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisor
Date February 15, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 9, 2019
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 20, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Escudos 1801 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
