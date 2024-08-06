Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Bolivia Period: 1759-1833 1759-1833

8 Escudos 1801 PTS PP (Bolivia, Charles IV)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1801 PTS PP - Gold Coin Value - Bolivia, Charles IV Reverse 8 Escudos 1801 PTS PP - Gold Coin Value - Bolivia, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bolivia
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1801
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Potosi
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (56)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bolivia 8 Escudos 1801 with mark PTS PP. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Potosi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 35323 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,760. Bidding took place August 25, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (18)
  • Cayón (5)
  • CNG (2)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (9)
  • HERVERA (4)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Numisor (1)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • Soler y Llach (4)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • UBS (2)
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1801 PTS PP at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1712 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1801 PTS PP at auction Heritage - January 18, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
2400 $
Price in auction currency 2400 USD
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1801 PTS PP at auction Rio de la Plata - December 8, 2022
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 8, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1801 PTS PP at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1801 PTS PP at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1801 PTS PP at auction Heritage - August 28, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1801 PTS PP at auction Heritage - May 12, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 12, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1801 PTS PP at auction Monedalia.es - March 10, 2022
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1801 PTS PP at auction Numisor - February 15, 2022
Seller Numisor
Date February 15, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1801 PTS PP at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1801 PTS PP at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 16, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1801 PTS PP at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 22, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1801 PTS PP at auction CNG - January 28, 2020
Seller CNG
Date January 28, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1801 PTS PP at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 19, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1801 PTS PP at auction Heritage - September 9, 2019
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1801 PTS PP at auction Heritage - September 9, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date September 9, 2019
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1801 PTS PP at auction Künker - June 27, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 27, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1801 PTS PP at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1801 PTS PP at auction Cayón - July 3, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date July 3, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1801 PTS PP at auction Tauler & Fau - March 20, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 20, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1801 PTS PP at auction Goldberg - February 20, 2018
Seller Goldberg
Date February 20, 2018
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1801 PTS PP at auction HERVERA - December 19, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date December 19, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1801 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Bolivia Coin catalog of Charles IV Coins of Bolivia in 1801 All Bolivia coins Bolivia gold coins Bolivia coins 8 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search