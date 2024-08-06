1 Escudo 1791 PTS PR (Bolivia, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bolivia 1 Escudo 1791 with mark PTS PR. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Potosi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 12 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 3,200. Bidding took place April 7, 2009.

Сondition XF (2) VF (1) Condition (slab) XF45 (2) Service NGC (2)