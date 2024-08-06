Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Bolivia Period: 1759-1833 1759-1833

1 Escudo 1791 PTS PR (Bolivia, Charles IV)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1791 PTS PR - Gold Coin Value - Bolivia, Charles IV Reverse 1 Escudo 1791 PTS PR - Gold Coin Value - Bolivia, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bolivia
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1791
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Potosi
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bolivia 1 Escudo 1791 with mark PTS PR. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Potosi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 12 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 3,200. Bidding took place April 7, 2009.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Heritage (2)
Bolivia 1 Escudo 1791 PTS PR at auction Heritage - March 27, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date March 27, 2022
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
2640 $
Price in auction currency 2640 USD
Bolivia 1 Escudo 1791 PTS PR at auction Heritage - April 16, 2014
Bolivia 1 Escudo 1791 PTS PR at auction Heritage - April 16, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date April 16, 2014
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
3819 $
Price in auction currency 3819 USD
Bolivia 1 Escudo 1791 PTS PR at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 7, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1791 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Bolivia Coin catalog of Charles IV Coins of Bolivia in 1791 All Bolivia coins Bolivia gold coins Bolivia coins 1 Escudo Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search