Bolivia Period: 1759-1833 1759-1833
1 Escudo 1791 PTS PR (Bolivia, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bolivia
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1791
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Potosi
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bolivia 1 Escudo 1791 with mark PTS PR. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Potosi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 12 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 3,200. Bidding took place April 7, 2009.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Heritage (2)
Seller Heritage
Date March 27, 2022
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
2640 $
Price in auction currency 2640 USD
Seller Heritage
Date April 16, 2014
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
3819 $
Price in auction currency 3819 USD
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Escudo 1791 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search