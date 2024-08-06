Bolivia Period: 1759-1833 1759-1833
1 Escudo 1795 PTS PP (Bolivia, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bolivia
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1795
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Potosi
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bolivia 1 Escudo 1795 with mark PTS PP. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Potosi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 692 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place June 3, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Cayón (2)
- Sedwick (1)
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
336 $
Price in auction currency 350 EUR
Seller Sedwick
Date November 8, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
1000 $
Price in auction currency 1000 USD
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Escudo 1795 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search