Bolivia Period: 1759-1833 1759-1833
8 Escudos 1793 PTS PR (Bolivia, Charles IV)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bolivia
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1793
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Potosi
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Bolivia 8 Escudos 1793 with mark PTS PR. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Potosi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 78 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,700. Bidding took place November 28, 2012.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1622 $
Price in auction currency 1510 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
1319 $
Price in auction currency 1375 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date December 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 15, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date December 19, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 18, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date December 12, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 20, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sedwick
Date April 30, 2015
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date February 27, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 5, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 28, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
