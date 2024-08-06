Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bolivia Period: 1759-1833 1759-1833

8 Escudos 1793 PTS PR (Bolivia, Charles IV)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1793 PTS PR - Gold Coin Value - Bolivia, Charles IV Reverse 8 Escudos 1793 PTS PR - Gold Coin Value - Bolivia, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bolivia
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1793
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Potosi
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bolivia 8 Escudos 1793 with mark PTS PR. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Potosi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 78 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,700. Bidding took place November 28, 2012.

  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (10)
  • Cayón (6)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (4)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • Soler y Llach (3)
  • UBS (2)
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1793 PTS PR at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 19, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1622 $
Price in auction currency 1510 EUR
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1793 PTS PR at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
1319 $
Price in auction currency 1375 EUR
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1793 PTS PR at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1793 PTS PR at auction Cayón - December 23, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date December 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1793 PTS PR at auction Soler y Llach - October 15, 2020
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 15, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1793 PTS PR at auction Cayón - January 31, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date January 31, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1793 PTS PR at auction HERVERA - December 19, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date December 19, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1793 PTS PR at auction Soler y Llach - December 18, 2017
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 18, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1793 PTS PR at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1793 PTS PR at auction ibercoin - March 31, 2016
Seller ibercoin
Date March 31, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1793 PTS PR at auction Cayón - December 12, 2015
Seller Cayón
Date December 12, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1793 PTS PR at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1793 PTS PR at auction Heritage - August 20, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date August 20, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1793 PTS PR at auction Sedwick - April 30, 2015
Seller Sedwick
Date April 30, 2015
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1793 PTS PR at auction HERVERA - February 27, 2014
Seller HERVERA
Date February 27, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1793 PTS PR at auction Soler y Llach - February 26, 2014
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 26, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1793 PTS PR at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 5, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 5, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1793 PTS PR at auction Cayón - November 30, 2013
Seller Cayón
Date November 30, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1793 PTS PR at auction Cayón - July 16, 2013
Seller Cayón
Date July 16, 2013
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1793 PTS PR at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 28, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 28, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1793 PTS PR at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 26, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 26, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1793 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

