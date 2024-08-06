Bolivia Period: 1759-1833 1759-1833
8 Escudos 1806 PTS PJ (Bolivia, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bolivia
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1806
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Potosi
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (108)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bolivia 8 Escudos 1806 with mark PTS PJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Potosi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31510 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,360. Bidding took place May 5, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Heritage
Date August 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1980 $
Price in auction currency 1980 USD
Seller Heritage
Date May 12, 2024
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
2459 $
Price in auction currency 2280 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date March 2, 2023
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numisor
Date May 11, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date February 25, 2021
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numisor
Date October 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 30, 2020
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date April 27, 2020
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date April 21, 2019
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
