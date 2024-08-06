2 Escudos 1780 PTS PR (Bolivia, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bolivia 2 Escudos 1780 with mark PTS PR. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Potosi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1897 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place November 19, 2020.

Сondition VF (1)