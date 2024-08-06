Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bolivia Period: 1759-1833 1759-1833

2 Escudos 1781 PTS PR (Bolivia, Charles III)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1781 PTS PR - Gold Coin Value - Bolivia, Charles III Reverse 2 Escudos 1781 PTS PR - Gold Coin Value - Bolivia, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,904)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1962 oz) 6,102 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bolivia
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1781
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Potosi
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bolivia 2 Escudos 1781 with mark PTS PR. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Potosi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 881 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 950. Bidding took place October 17, 2019.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
Bolivia 2 Escudos 1781 PTS PR at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1781 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

