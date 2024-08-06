Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bolivia Period: 1759-1833 1759-1833

8 Escudos 1792 PTS PR (Bolivia, Charles IV)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1792 PTS PR - Gold Coin Value - Bolivia, Charles IV Reverse 8 Escudos 1792 PTS PR - Gold Coin Value - Bolivia, Charles IV

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bolivia
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1792
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Potosi
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bolivia 8 Escudos 1792 with mark PTS PR. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Potosi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 20083 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,998. Bidding took place January 6, 2013.

Bolivia 8 Escudos 1792 PTS PR at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 19, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1558 $
Price in auction currency 1451 EUR
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1792 PTS PR at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
1516 $
Price in auction currency 1250 EUR
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1792 PTS PR at auction Tauler & Fau - November 10, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 10, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1792 PTS PR at auction Warin Global Investments - April 15, 2019
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date April 15, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1792 PTS PR at auction HERVERA - December 19, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date December 19, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1792 PTS PR at auction Soler y Llach - December 18, 2017
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 18, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1792 PTS PR at auction HERVERA - July 7, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date July 7, 2016
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1792 PTS PR at auction Heritage - March 3, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date March 3, 2016
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1792 PTS PR at auction Cayón - December 12, 2015
Seller Cayón
Date December 12, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1792 PTS PR at auction Heritage - October 1, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date October 1, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1792 PTS PR at auction Heritage - February 19, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date February 19, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1792 PTS PR at auction Cayón - November 30, 2013
Seller Cayón
Date November 30, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1792 PTS PR at auction Künker - March 15, 2013
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1792 PTS PR at auction Morton & Eden - March 6, 2013
Seller Morton & Eden
Date March 6, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1792 PTS PR at auction Heritage - January 7, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2013
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1792 PTS PR at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 28, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 28, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1792 PTS PR at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1792 PTS PR at auction HERVERA - May 3, 2011
Seller HERVERA
Date May 3, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1792 PTS PR at auction Soler y Llach - May 2, 2011
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 2, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1792 PTS PR at auction Cayón - January 21, 2011
Seller Cayón
Date January 21, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1792 PTS PR at auction Heritage - May 30, 2008
Seller Heritage
Date May 30, 2008
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1792 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

