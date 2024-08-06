Bolivia Period: 1759-1833 1759-1833
8 Escudos 1792 PTS PR (Bolivia, Charles IV)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bolivia
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1792
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Potosi
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bolivia 8 Escudos 1792 with mark PTS PR. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Potosi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 20083 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,998. Bidding took place January 6, 2013.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1558 $
Price in auction currency 1451 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
1516 $
Price in auction currency 1250 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 10, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date April 15, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date December 19, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 18, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date July 7, 2016
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date March 3, 2016
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date December 12, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date October 1, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date November 30, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Morton & Eden
Date March 6, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2013
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 28, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
