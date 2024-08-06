Bolivia Period: 1759-1833 1759-1833
8 Escudos 1798 PTS PP (Bolivia, Charles IV)
Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bolivia
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1798
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Potosi
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (85)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bolivia 8 Escudos 1798 with mark PTS PP. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Potosi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 824 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 2,400. Bidding took place April 25, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (26)
- Bolaffi (1)
- Cayón (16)
- CNG (1)
- CoinsNB (1)
- Heritage (10)
- HERVERA (3)
- Hess Divo (1)
- ibercoin (4)
- Künker (2)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- Monnaies d'Antan (1)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- Numisor (1)
- Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
- Soler y Llach (5)
- Stack's (4)
- Tauler & Fau (4)
- UBS (2)
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1730 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date May 17, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
2000 $
Price in auction currency 2000 USD
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date November 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date October 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisor
Date May 11, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 24, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monedalia.es
Date May 28, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 30, 2020
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 5
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Escudos 1798 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search