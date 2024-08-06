Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Bolivia Period: 1759-1833 1759-1833

8 Escudos 1798 PTS PP (Bolivia, Charles IV)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1798 PTS PP - Gold Coin Value - Bolivia, Charles IV Reverse 8 Escudos 1798 PTS PP - Gold Coin Value - Bolivia, Charles IV

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bolivia
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1798
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Potosi
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (85)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bolivia 8 Escudos 1798 with mark PTS PP. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Potosi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 824 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 2,400. Bidding took place April 25, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (26)
  • Bolaffi (1)
  • Cayón (16)
  • CNG (1)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Heritage (10)
  • HERVERA (3)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • ibercoin (4)
  • Künker (2)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (1)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • Numisor (1)
  • Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
  • Soler y Llach (5)
  • Stack's (4)
  • Tauler & Fau (4)
  • UBS (2)
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1798 PTS PP at auction ibercoin - July 10, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1730 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1798 PTS PP at auction Stack's - May 17, 2024
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1798 PTS PP at auction Stack's - May 17, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date May 17, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
2000 $
Price in auction currency 2000 USD
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1798 PTS PP at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - November 26, 2023
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date November 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1798 PTS PP at auction CoinsNB - October 28, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1798 PTS PP at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1798 PTS PP at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 18, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1798 PTS PP at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1798 PTS PP at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1798 PTS PP at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1798 PTS PP at auction Stack's - August 24, 2022
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1798 PTS PP at auction Stack's - August 24, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1798 PTS PP at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 6, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1798 PTS PP at auction ibercoin - December 21, 2021
Seller ibercoin
Date December 21, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1798 PTS PP at auction Heritage - October 28, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date October 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1798 PTS PP at auction Tauler & Fau - October 5, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1798 PTS PP at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1798 PTS PP at auction Numisor - May 11, 2021
Seller Numisor
Date May 11, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1798 PTS PP at auction Soler y Llach - October 15, 2020
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 15, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1798 PTS PP at auction Tauler & Fau - June 24, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 24, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1798 PTS PP at auction Monedalia.es - May 28, 2020
Seller Monedalia.es
Date May 28, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1798 PTS PP at auction Heritage - January 30, 2020
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1798 PTS PP at auction Heritage - January 30, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date January 30, 2020
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1798 PTS PP at auction Heritage - January 16, 2020
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1798 PTS PP at auction Heritage - January 16, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1798 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Bolivia Coin catalog of Charles IV Coins of Bolivia in 1798 All Bolivia coins Bolivia gold coins Bolivia coins 8 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search