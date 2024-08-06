8 Escudos 1796 PTS PP (Bolivia, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bolivia 8 Escudos 1796 with mark PTS PP. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Potosi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 647 sold at the Jesús Vico auction for EUR 3,300. Bidding took place June 8, 2023.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (9) XF (25) VF (25) F (2) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) MS60 (1) AU58 (1) AU55 (4) XF45 (1) DETAILS (4) Service PCGS (4) NGC (9)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (14)

Cayón (9)

Emporium Hamburg (1)

Heritage (7)

Herrero (1)

HERVERA (5)

Jean ELSEN (1)

Jesús Vico (1)

Katz (1)

Künker (1)

Morton & Eden (1)

Nihon (1)

Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich (1)

Palombo (1)

Rio de la Plata (2)

SINCONA (1)

Soler y Llach (7)

Stack's (7)

Status International (1)

Tauler & Fau (1)

UBS (1)