Bolivia Period: 1759-1833 1759-1833
8 Escudos 1796 PTS PP (Bolivia, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bolivia
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1796
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Potosi
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (65)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bolivia 8 Escudos 1796 with mark PTS PP. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Potosi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 647 sold at the Jesús Vico auction for EUR 3,300. Bidding took place June 8, 2023.
Seller Heritage
Date July 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1650 $
Price in auction currency 1650 USD
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2000 $
Price in auction currency 2000 USD
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 18, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date July 7, 2022
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Nihon
Date June 13, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date December 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date October 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
