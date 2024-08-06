Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bolivia Period: 1759-1833 1759-1833

8 Escudos 1796 PTS PP (Bolivia, Charles IV)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1796 PTS PP - Gold Coin Value - Bolivia, Charles IV Reverse 8 Escudos 1796 PTS PP - Gold Coin Value - Bolivia, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bolivia
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1796
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Potosi
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (65)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bolivia 8 Escudos 1796 with mark PTS PP. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Potosi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 647 sold at the Jesús Vico auction for EUR 3,300. Bidding took place June 8, 2023.

Bolivia 8 Escudos 1796 PTS PP at auction Heritage - July 11, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1650 $
Price in auction currency 1650 USD
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1796 PTS PP at auction Rio de la Plata - June 14, 2024
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2000 $
Price in auction currency 2000 USD
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1796 PTS PP at auction Status International - June 7, 2024
Seller Status International
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1796 PTS PP at auction Katz - May 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1796 PTS PP at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1796 PTS PP at auction Stack's - August 16, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1796 PTS PP at auction Jesús Vico - June 8, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1796 PTS PP at auction Cayón - May 10, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date May 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1796 PTS PP at auction Stack's - January 18, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date January 18, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1796 PTS PP at auction Stack's - January 16, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1796 PTS PP at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1796 PTS PP at auction Stack's - August 24, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1796 PTS PP at auction Heritage - July 7, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date July 7, 2022
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1796 PTS PP at auction Nihon - June 13, 2021
Seller Nihon
Date June 13, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1796 PTS PP at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1796 PTS PP at auction Cayón - December 23, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date December 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1796 PTS PP at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 22, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1796 PTS PP at auction Rio de la Plata - October 17, 2020
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date October 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1796 PTS PP at auction Soler y Llach - February 27, 2020
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1796 PTS PP at auction Tauler & Fau - June 18, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1796 PTS PP at auction Jean ELSEN - March 15, 2019
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 15, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1796 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

