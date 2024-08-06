Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bolivia Period: 1759-1833 1759-1833

8 Escudos 1807 PTS PJ (Bolivia, Charles IV)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1807 PTS PJ - Gold Coin Value - Bolivia, Charles IV Reverse 8 Escudos 1807 PTS PJ - Gold Coin Value - Bolivia, Charles IV

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bolivia
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1807
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Potosi
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (106)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bolivia 8 Escudos 1807 with mark PTS PJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Potosi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 92 sold at the Daniel Frank Sedwick auction for USD 2,700. Bidding took place October 29, 2015.

Bolivia 8 Escudos 1807 PTS PJ at auction Rio de la Plata - March 15, 2024
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1900 $
Price in auction currency 1900 USD
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1807 PTS PJ at auction Stack's - February 29, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
1800 $
Price in auction currency 1800 USD
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1807 PTS PJ at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1807 PTS PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 19, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1807 PTS PJ at auction Varesi - September 20, 2023
Seller Varesi
Date September 20, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1807 PTS PJ at auction Rio de la Plata - June 16, 2023
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1807 PTS PJ at auction Bolaffi - June 9, 2023
Seller Bolaffi
Date June 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1807 PTS PJ at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1807 PTS PJ at auction Heritage - March 2, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date March 2, 2023
Condition VF35 PCGS
Selling price
******
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1807 PTS PJ at auction Jesús Vico - February 23, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date February 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1807 PTS PJ at auction Jesús Vico - February 23, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date February 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1807 PTS PJ at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1807 PTS PJ at auction Nomisma - June 18, 2022
Seller Nomisma
Date June 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1807 PTS PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 26, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1807 PTS PJ at auction Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich - November 17, 2021
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich
Date November 17, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1807 PTS PJ at auction Tauler & Fau - June 22, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 22, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1807 PTS PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1807 PTS PJ at auction Heritage - March 27, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date March 27, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1807 PTS PJ at auction Cayón - December 23, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date December 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1807 PTS PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 16, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1807 PTS PJ at auction Auction World - July 19, 2020
Seller Auction World
Date July 19, 2020
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1807 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

