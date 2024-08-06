Bolivia Period: 1759-1833 1759-1833
8 Escudos 1807 PTS PJ (Bolivia, Charles IV)
Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bolivia
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1807
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Potosi
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (106)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bolivia 8 Escudos 1807 with mark PTS PJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Potosi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 92 sold at the Daniel Frank Sedwick auction for USD 2,700. Bidding took place October 29, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (2)
- Aureo & Calicó (22)
- Bolaffi (1)
- Cayón (18)
- Chaponnière (1)
- Felzmann (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (16)
- HERVERA (8)
- Jesús Vico (2)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- Nomisma (1)
- Numisma - Portugal (2)
- Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich (2)
- Numismática Leilões (1)
- Rio de la Plata (2)
- Sedwick (2)
- SINCONA (1)
- Soler y Llach (10)
- Stack's (3)
- Tauler & Fau (3)
- Teutoburger (1)
- UBS (3)
- Varesi (1)
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1900 $
Price in auction currency 1900 USD
Seller Stack's
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
1800 $
Price in auction currency 1800 USD
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Varesi
Date September 20, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date March 2, 2023
Condition VF35 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date February 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date February 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich
Date November 17, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 22, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date March 27, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date December 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 6
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Escudos 1807 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search