Bolivia Period: 1759-1833 1759-1833

8 Escudos 1803 PTS PJ (Bolivia, Charles IV)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1803 PTS PJ - Gold Coin Value - Bolivia, Charles IV Reverse 8 Escudos 1803 PTS PJ - Gold Coin Value - Bolivia, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bolivia
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1803
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Potosi
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (41)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bolivia 8 Escudos 1803 with mark PTS PJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Potosi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1349 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 4,485. Bidding took place May 24, 2008.

Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (11)
  • Cayón (6)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (8)
  • HERVERA (3)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • Jesús Vico (2)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • Soler y Llach (5)
  • Stack's (1)
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1803 PTS PJ at auction Jesús Vico - June 27, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1922 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1803 PTS PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1712 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1803 PTS PJ at auction Jesús Vico - March 7, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1803 PTS PJ at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1803 PTS PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1803 PTS PJ at auction Monedalia.es - December 29, 2020
Seller Monedalia.es
Date December 29, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1803 PTS PJ at auction Soler y Llach - February 27, 2020
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1803 PTS PJ at auction Auction World - January 20, 2020
Seller Auction World
Date January 20, 2020
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1803 PTS PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1803 PTS PJ at auction Heritage - September 9, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date September 9, 2019
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1803 PTS PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1803 PTS PJ at auction Cayón - January 31, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date January 31, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1803 PTS PJ at auction HERVERA - December 19, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date December 19, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1803 PTS PJ at auction Soler y Llach - December 18, 2017
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 18, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1803 PTS PJ at auction Sedwick - November 6, 2017
Seller Sedwick
Date November 6, 2017
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1803 PTS PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 19, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1803 PTS PJ at auction Heritage - May 19, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date May 19, 2016
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1803 PTS PJ at auction HERVERA - December 17, 2015
Seller HERVERA
Date December 17, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1803 PTS PJ at auction Soler y Llach - December 16, 2015
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 16, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1803 PTS PJ at auction Cayón - December 12, 2015
Seller Cayón
Date December 12, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1803 PTS PJ at auction Heritage - July 9, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date July 9, 2015
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1803 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

