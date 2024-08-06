8 Escudos 1803 PTS PJ (Bolivia, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bolivia 8 Escudos 1803 with mark PTS PJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Potosi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1349 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 4,485. Bidding took place May 24, 2008.

