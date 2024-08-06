Bolivia Period: 1759-1833 1759-1833
8 Escudos 1803 PTS PJ (Bolivia, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bolivia
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1803
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Potosi
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (41)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bolivia 8 Escudos 1803 with mark PTS PJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Potosi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1349 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 4,485. Bidding took place May 24, 2008.
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1922 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1712 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Monedalia.es
Date December 29, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date January 20, 2020
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 9, 2019
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date December 19, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 18, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date May 19, 2016
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date December 17, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 16, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date December 12, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
