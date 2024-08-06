Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bolivia Period: 1759-1833 1759-1833

8 Escudos 1790 PTS PR (Bolivia, Charles IV)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1790 PTS PR - Gold Coin Value - Bolivia, Charles IV Reverse 8 Escudos 1790 PTS PR - Gold Coin Value - Bolivia, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bolivia
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1790
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Potosi
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (50)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bolivia 8 Escudos 1790 with mark PTS PR. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Potosi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33403 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 7,200. Bidding took place January 17, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Auction World (2)
  • Aureo & Calicó (16)
  • Cayón (4)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (5)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • ibercoin (2)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Numisor (1)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • Sedwick (3)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
  • Stack's (4)
  • UBS (3)
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1790 PTS PR at auction ibercoin - July 10, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1838 $
Price in auction currency 1700 EUR
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1790 PTS PR at auction Jesús Vico - June 27, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2136 $
Price in auction currency 2000 EUR
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1790 PTS PR at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1790 PTS PR at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1790 PTS PR at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 23, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1790 PTS PR at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1790 PTS PR at auction Rio de la Plata - March 17, 2023
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1790 PTS PR at auction Heritage - January 18, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1790 PTS PR at auction Numisor - October 20, 2022
Seller Numisor
Date October 20, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1790 PTS PR at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1790 PTS PR at auction Stack's - August 23, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2021
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1790 PTS PR at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1790 PTS PR at auction Auction World - October 18, 2020
Seller Auction World
Date October 18, 2020
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1790 PTS PR at auction Auction World - July 19, 2020
Seller Auction World
Date July 19, 2020
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1790 PTS PR at auction Sedwick - May 28, 2020
Seller Sedwick
Date May 28, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1790 PTS PR at auction Hess Divo - May 28, 2019
Seller Hess Divo
Date May 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1790 PTS PR at auction Heritage - April 29, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1790 PTS PR at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2018
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1790 PTS PR at auction Cayón - January 31, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date January 31, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1790 PTS PR at auction HERVERA - December 19, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date December 19, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1790 PTS PR at auction Soler y Llach - December 18, 2017
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 18, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1790 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Bolivia Coin catalog of Charles IV Coins of Bolivia in 1790 All Bolivia coins Bolivia gold coins Bolivia coins 8 Escudos Numismatic auctions
