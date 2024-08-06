Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bolivia Period: 1759-1833 1759-1833

8 Escudos 1791 PTS PR "Type 1791-1808" (Bolivia, Charles IV)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1791 PTS PR "Type 1791-1808" - Gold Coin Value - Bolivia, Charles IV Reverse 8 Escudos 1791 PTS PR "Type 1791-1808" - Gold Coin Value - Bolivia, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bolivia
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1791
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Potosi
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bolivia 8 Escudos 1791 with mark PTS PR. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Potosi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1029 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 13,800. Bidding took place April 15, 2005.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (8)
  • Cayón (7)
  • Heritage (6)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • ibercoin (2)
  • Künker (2)
  • Numismática Leilões (1)
  • Numisor (1)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • Soler y Llach (3)
  • Stack's (2)
  • UBS (1)
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1791 PTS PR at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition PF8
Selling price
2039 $
Price in auction currency 1905 EUR
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1791 PTS PR at auction Numismática Leilões - March 20, 2024
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date March 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
2987 $
Price in auction currency 2750 EUR
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1791 PTS PR at auction Heritage - March 2, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date March 2, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1791 PTS PR at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1791 PTS PR at auction Heritage - October 29, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date October 29, 2021
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1791 PTS PR at auction Heritage - August 20, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date August 20, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1791 PTS PR at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1791 PTS PR at auction Sedwick - May 9, 2021
Seller Sedwick
Date May 9, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1791 PTS PR at auction Numisor - October 17, 2020
Seller Numisor
Date October 17, 2020
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1791 PTS PR at auction ibercoin - January 30, 2019
Seller ibercoin
Date January 30, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1791 PTS PR at auction ibercoin - June 27, 2018
Seller ibercoin
Date June 27, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1791 PTS PR at auction Cayón - January 31, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date January 31, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1791 PTS PR at auction HERVERA - December 19, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date December 19, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1791 PTS PR at auction Soler y Llach - December 18, 2017
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 18, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1791 PTS PR at auction Cayón - February 2, 2017
Seller Cayón
Date February 2, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1791 PTS PR at auction Stack's - February 5, 2016
Seller Stack's
Date February 5, 2016
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1791 PTS PR at auction Cayón - December 12, 2015
Seller Cayón
Date December 12, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1791 PTS PR at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1791 PTS PR at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 3, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 3, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1791 PTS PR at auction HERVERA - May 7, 2013
Seller HERVERA
Date May 7, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1791 PTS PR at auction Soler y Llach - May 6, 2013
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 6, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1791 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

