Bolivia Period: 1759-1833 1759-1833
8 Escudos 1791 PTS PR "Type 1791-1808" (Bolivia, Charles IV)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bolivia
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1791
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Potosi
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bolivia 8 Escudos 1791 with mark PTS PR. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Potosi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1029 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 13,800. Bidding took place April 15, 2005.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition PF8
Selling price
2039 $
Price in auction currency 1905 EUR
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date March 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
2987 $
Price in auction currency 2750 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date March 2, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date October 29, 2021
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 20, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Sedwick
Date May 9, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisor
Date October 17, 2020
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date December 19, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 18, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date February 5, 2016
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date December 12, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 3, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
