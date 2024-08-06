8 Escudos 1805 PTS PJ (Bolivia, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bolivia 8 Escudos 1805 with mark PTS PJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Potosi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 479 sold at the Chaponnière & Firmenich SA auction for CHF 7,000. Bidding took place November 20, 2019.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (15) XF (22) VF (51) F (1) Condition (slab) AU58 (2) AU55 (2) AU53 (4) AU50 (3) XF45 (4) XF40 (2) DETAILS (3) Service PCGS (4) NGC (14) ANACS (2)

