Bolivia Period: 1759-1833 1759-1833
8 Escudos 1805 PTS PJ (Bolivia, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bolivia
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1805
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Potosi
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (90)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bolivia 8 Escudos 1805 with mark PTS PJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Potosi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 479 sold at the Chaponnière & Firmenich SA auction for CHF 7,000. Bidding took place November 20, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- Aurea (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (16)
- Cayón (9)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (19)
- Herrero (2)
- HERVERA (5)
- HIRSCH (2)
- ibercoin (1)
- Inasta (1)
- Jesús Vico (1)
- Künker (2)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- Münzenonline (2)
- Nomisma (1)
- Palombo (1)
- Rio de la Plata (2)
- SINCONA (3)
- Soler y Llach (9)
- Stack's (4)
- Tauler & Fau (3)
- UBS (3)
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1622 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1785 $
Price in auction currency 1655 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 8, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzenonline
Date November 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date June 22, 2021
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 22, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date December 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 5
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Escudos 1805 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search