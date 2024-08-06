Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Bolivia Period: 1759-1833 1759-1833

8 Escudos 1805 PTS PJ (Bolivia, Charles IV)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1805 PTS PJ - Gold Coin Value - Bolivia, Charles IV Reverse 8 Escudos 1805 PTS PJ - Gold Coin Value - Bolivia, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bolivia
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1805
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Potosi
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (90)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bolivia 8 Escudos 1805 with mark PTS PJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Potosi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 479 sold at the Chaponnière & Firmenich SA auction for CHF 7,000. Bidding took place November 20, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Aurea (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (16)
  • Cayón (9)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (19)
  • Herrero (2)
  • HERVERA (5)
  • HIRSCH (2)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Inasta (1)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • Münzenonline (2)
  • Nomisma (1)
  • Palombo (1)
  • Rio de la Plata (2)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • Soler y Llach (9)
  • Stack's (4)
  • Tauler & Fau (3)
  • UBS (3)
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1805 PTS PJ at auction ibercoin - July 10, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1622 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1805 PTS PJ at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1785 $
Price in auction currency 1655 EUR
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1805 PTS PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1805 PTS PJ at auction Jesús Vico - June 8, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1805 PTS PJ at auction Münzenonline - April 28, 2023
Seller Münzenonline
Date April 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1805 PTS PJ at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1805 PTS PJ at auction Rio de la Plata - December 8, 2022
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 8, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1805 PTS PJ at auction Münzenonline - November 18, 2022
Seller Münzenonline
Date November 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1805 PTS PJ at auction Rio de la Plata - June 19, 2022
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1805 PTS PJ at auction Tauler & Fau - January 25, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1805 PTS PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 21, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1805 PTS PJ at auction Aurea - October 6, 2021
Seller Aurea
Date October 6, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1805 PTS PJ at auction Stack's - June 22, 2021
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1805 PTS PJ at auction Stack's - June 22, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date June 22, 2021
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1805 PTS PJ at auction Tauler & Fau - June 22, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 22, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1805 PTS PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1805 PTS PJ at auction Soler y Llach - February 25, 2021
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1805 PTS PJ at auction Cayón - December 23, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date December 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1805 PTS PJ at auction SINCONA - October 20, 2020
Seller SINCONA
Date October 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1805 PTS PJ at auction Soler y Llach - February 27, 2020
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1805 PTS PJ at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2019
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1805 PTS PJ at auction Künker - July 16, 2019
Seller Künker
Date July 16, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1805 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Bolivia Coin catalog of Charles IV Coins of Bolivia in 1805 All Bolivia coins Bolivia gold coins Bolivia coins 8 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search