Bolivia Period: 1759-1833 1759-1833

4 Escudos 1787 PTS PR (Bolivia, Charles III)

Obverse 4 Escudos 1787 PTS PR - Gold Coin Value - Bolivia, Charles III Reverse 4 Escudos 1787 PTS PR - Gold Coin Value - Bolivia, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,904)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,3924 oz) 12,204 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bolivia
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1787
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Potosi
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bolivia 4 Escudos 1787 with mark PTS PR. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Potosi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 12292 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,760. Bidding took place June 1, 2006.

Bolivia 4 Escudos 1787 PTS PR at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
2197 $
Price in auction currency 2050 EUR
Bolivia 4 Escudos 1787 PTS PR at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
2018 $
Price in auction currency 1700 EUR
Bolivia 4 Escudos 1787 PTS PR at auction Soler y Llach - July 5, 2010
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 5, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
Bolivia 4 Escudos 1787 PTS PR at auction Künker - September 29, 2009
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
Bolivia 4 Escudos 1787 PTS PR at auction Heritage - June 2, 2006
Seller Heritage
Date June 2, 2006
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Bolivia 4 Escudos 1787 PTS PR at auction Heritage - September 23, 2005
Seller Heritage
Date September 23, 2005
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Bolivia 4 Escudos 1787 PTS PR at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Seller Stack's
Date April 20, 2005
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Escudos 1787 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

