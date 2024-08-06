Bolivia Period: 1759-1833 1759-1833
4 Escudos 1787 PTS PR (Bolivia, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,904)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure gold (0,3924 oz) 12,204 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bolivia
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1787
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Potosi
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bolivia 4 Escudos 1787 with mark PTS PR. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Potosi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 12292 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,760. Bidding took place June 1, 2006.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Cayón (1)
- Heritage (2)
- Künker (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Stack's (1)
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
2197 $
Price in auction currency 2050 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
2018 $
Price in auction currency 1700 EUR
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date June 2, 2006
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 4 Escudos 1787 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search