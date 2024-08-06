Bolivia Period: 1759-1833 1759-1833
8 Escudos 1783 PTS PR (Bolivia, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,904)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7847 oz) 24,408 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bolivia
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1783
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Potosi
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bolivia 8 Escudos 1783 with mark PTS PR. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Potosi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32284 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,080. Bidding took place May 6, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (9)
- Cayón (5)
- Felzmann (1)
- Heritage (2)
- Herrero (1)
- HERVERA (2)
- ibercoin (1)
- Jesús Vico (1)
- Rio de la Plata (1)
- Soler y Llach (2)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
1822 $
Price in auction currency 1700 EUR
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date October 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
1800 $
Price in auction currency 1800 USD
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date December 23, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 3, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 28, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Felzmann
Date March 12, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date November 30, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2013
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 28, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 25, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 7, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Escudos 1783 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search