Bolivia Period: 1759-1833 1759-1833

8 Escudos 1783 PTS PR (Bolivia, Charles III)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1783 PTS PR - Gold Coin Value - Bolivia, Charles III Reverse 8 Escudos 1783 PTS PR - Gold Coin Value - Bolivia, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,904)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7847 oz) 24,408 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bolivia
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1783
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Potosi
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bolivia 8 Escudos 1783 with mark PTS PR. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Potosi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32284 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,080. Bidding took place May 6, 2021.

Bolivia 8 Escudos 1783 PTS PR at auction Jesús Vico - February 23, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date February 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1783 PTS PR at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
1822 $
Price in auction currency 1700 EUR
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1783 PTS PR at auction Rio de la Plata - October 9, 2021
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date October 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
1800 $
Price in auction currency 1800 USD
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1783 PTS PR at auction Heritage - May 7, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1783 PTS PR at auction Cayón - December 23, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date December 23, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1783 PTS PR at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1783 PTS PR at auction Tauler & Fau - March 3, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 3, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1783 PTS PR at auction Cayón - January 31, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date January 31, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1783 PTS PR at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1783 PTS PR at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 28, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 28, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1783 PTS PR at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1783 PTS PR at auction ibercoin - June 25, 2014
Seller ibercoin
Date June 25, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1783 PTS PR at auction Felzmann - March 12, 2014
Seller Felzmann
Date March 12, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1783 PTS PR at auction Cayón - November 30, 2013
Seller Cayón
Date November 30, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1783 PTS PR at auction Heritage - April 23, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2013
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1783 PTS PR at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 28, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 28, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1783 PTS PR at auction Herrero - May 24, 2012
Seller Herrero
Date May 24, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1783 PTS PR at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 25, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 25, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1783 PTS PR at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 7, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 7, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1783 PTS PR at auction HERVERA - October 25, 2011
Seller HERVERA
Date October 25, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1783 PTS PR at auction Soler y Llach - October 24, 2011
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 24, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1783 PTS PR at auction Stack's - August 18, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 18, 2024
Condition MS61 PCGS
For the sale of 8 Escudos 1783 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

