8 Escudos 1797 PTS PP (Bolivia, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bolivia 8 Escudos 1797 with mark PTS PP. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Potosi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 944 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 6,038. Bidding took place May 25, 2008.

Сondition UNC (6) AU (14) XF (25) VF (25) F (1) Condition (slab) MS62 (4) MS61 (1) AU58 (2) AU55 (2) AU53 (1) AU50 (2) XF45 (2) DETAILS (3) Service PCGS (1) NGC (16)

Seller All companies

Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)

Aureo & Calicó (20)

Bolaffi (1)

Cayón (14)

Goldberg (4)

Heritage (13)

HERVERA (1)

ibercoin (4)

Jean ELSEN (1)

Jesús Vico (1)

Oslo Myntgalleri (1)

Soler y Llach (2)

Stack's (4)

Tauler & Fau (1)

UBS (2)

Varesi (1)