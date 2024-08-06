Bolivia Period: 1759-1833 1759-1833
8 Escudos 1797 PTS PP (Bolivia, Charles IV)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bolivia
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1797
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Potosi
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (71)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bolivia 8 Escudos 1797 with mark PTS PP. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Potosi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 944 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 6,038. Bidding took place May 25, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1838 $
Price in auction currency 1700 EUR
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1738 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Seller Varesi
Date November 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date April 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Date March 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date December 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date November 6, 2020
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date February 20, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Escudos 1797 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
