Bolivia Period: 1759-1833 1759-1833
8 Escudos 1780 PTS PR (Bolivia, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,904)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7847 oz) 24,408 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bolivia
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1780
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Potosi
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (41)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bolivia 8 Escudos 1780 with mark PTS PR. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Potosi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 20082 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 8,225. Bidding took place January 6, 2013.
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
2113 $
Price in auction currency 2000 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
1983 $
Price in auction currency 1850 EUR
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date October 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date March 7, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 27, 2020
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 14, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 9, 2019
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 13, 2016
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date December 12, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Sedwick
Date October 29, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 28, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
