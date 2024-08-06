Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bolivia Period: 1759-1833 1759-1833

8 Escudos 1780 PTS PR (Bolivia, Charles III)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1780 PTS PR - Gold Coin Value - Bolivia, Charles III Reverse 8 Escudos 1780 PTS PR - Gold Coin Value - Bolivia, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,904)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7847 oz) 24,408 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bolivia
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1780
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Potosi
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (41)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bolivia 8 Escudos 1780 with mark PTS PR. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Potosi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 20082 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 8,225. Bidding took place January 6, 2013.

Bolivia 8 Escudos 1780 PTS PR at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
2113 $
Price in auction currency 2000 EUR
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1780 PTS PR at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
1983 $
Price in auction currency 1850 EUR
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1780 PTS PR at auction Monedalia.es - March 10, 2022
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1780 PTS PR at auction Rio de la Plata - October 9, 2021
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date October 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1780 PTS PR at auction Katz - June 20, 2021
Seller Katz
Date June 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1780 PTS PR at auction Katz - March 7, 2021
Seller Katz
Date March 7, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1780 PTS PR at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1780 PTS PR at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 22, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1780 PTS PR at auction Heritage - April 27, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date April 27, 2020
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1780 PTS PR at auction Tauler & Fau - January 14, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 14, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1780 PTS PR at auction Heritage - September 9, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date September 9, 2019
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1780 PTS PR at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 19, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1780 PTS PR at auction Stack's - August 14, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date August 14, 2018
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1780 PTS PR at auction Cayón - January 31, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date January 31, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1780 PTS PR at auction Heritage - September 13, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date September 13, 2016
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1780 PTS PR at auction Sedwick - May 19, 2016
Seller Sedwick
Date May 19, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1780 PTS PR at auction Cayón - December 12, 2015
Seller Cayón
Date December 12, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1780 PTS PR at auction Sedwick - October 29, 2015
Seller Sedwick
Date October 29, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1780 PTS PR at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1780 PTS PR at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 28, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 28, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1780 PTS PR at auction HERVERA - December 17, 2013
Seller HERVERA
Date December 17, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
