8 Escudos 1822 PTS PJ (Bolivia, Ferdinand VII)

Find out the current coin value of the Bolivia 8 Escudos 1822 with mark PTS PJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Potosi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1046 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 2,760. Bidding took place April 15, 2005.

