Bolivia Period: 1759-1833 1759-1833
8 Escudos 1822 PTS PJ (Bolivia, Ferdinand VII)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bolivia
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1822
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Potosi
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (86)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bolivia 8 Escudos 1822 with mark PTS PJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Potosi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1046 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 2,760. Bidding took place April 15, 2005.
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
2500 $
Price in auction currency 2500 USD
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1890 $
Price in auction currency 1750 EUR
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 22, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date January 17, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numisor
Date October 17, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date August 14, 2019
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date January 16, 2019
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
