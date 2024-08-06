Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bolivia Period: 1759-1833 1759-1833

8 Escudos 1822 PTS PJ (Bolivia, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1822 PTS PJ - Gold Coin Value - Bolivia, Ferdinand VII Reverse 8 Escudos 1822 PTS PJ - Gold Coin Value - Bolivia, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bolivia
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1822
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Potosi
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (86)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bolivia 8 Escudos 1822 with mark PTS PJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Potosi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1046 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 2,760. Bidding took place April 15, 2005.

Bolivia 8 Escudos 1822 PTS PJ at auction Rio de la Plata - June 14, 2024
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
2500 $
Price in auction currency 2500 USD
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1822 PTS PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1890 $
Price in auction currency 1750 EUR
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1822 PTS PJ at auction Monedalia.es - September 6, 2023
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1822 PTS PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 23, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1822 PTS PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1822 PTS PJ at auction Heritage - May 7, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1822 PTS PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1822 PTS PJ at auction Monedalia.es - March 10, 2022
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1822 PTS PJ at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1822 PTS PJ at auction Heritage - June 24, 2021
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1822 PTS PJ at auction Heritage - June 24, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date June 24, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1822 PTS PJ at auction Tauler & Fau - June 22, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 22, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1822 PTS PJ at auction Tauler & Fau - June 9, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1822 PTS PJ at auction Auction World - January 17, 2021
Seller Auction World
Date January 17, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1822 PTS PJ at auction Numisor - October 17, 2020
Seller Numisor
Date October 17, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1822 PTS PJ at auction Cayón - June 20, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date June 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1822 PTS PJ at auction Stack's - August 14, 2019
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1822 PTS PJ at auction Stack's - August 14, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date August 14, 2019
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1822 PTS PJ at auction Künker - June 27, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 27, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1822 PTS PJ at auction ibercoin - June 5, 2019
Seller ibercoin
Date June 5, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1822 PTS PJ at auction Hess Divo - May 28, 2019
Seller Hess Divo
Date May 28, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1822 PTS PJ at auction Warin Global Investments - January 16, 2019
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date January 16, 2019
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1822 PTS PJ at auction HERVERA - July 12, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date July 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
