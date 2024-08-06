Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bolivia Period: 1759-1833 1759-1833

8 Escudos 1802 PTS PP (Bolivia, Charles IV)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1802 PTS PP - Gold Coin Value - Bolivia, Charles IV Reverse 8 Escudos 1802 PTS PP - Gold Coin Value - Bolivia, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bolivia
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1802
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Potosi
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (43)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bolivia 8 Escudos 1802 with mark PTS PP. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Potosi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1001 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 4,250. Bidding took place January 10, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (10)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Cayón (7)
  • CNG (1)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (6)
  • HERVERA (5)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • Sedwick (2)
  • Soler y Llach (5)
  • Stack's (1)
  • UBS (1)
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1802 PTS PP at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 23, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
2054 $
Price in auction currency 1900 EUR
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1802 PTS PP at auction CNG - January 11, 2023
Seller CNG
Date January 11, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
4250 $
Price in auction currency 4250 USD
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1802 PTS PP at auction Sedwick - May 6, 2022
Seller Sedwick
Date May 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1802 PTS PP at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 15, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1802 PTS PP at auction Heritage - October 28, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date October 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1802 PTS PP at auction Frühwald - July 2, 2021
Seller Frühwald
Date July 2, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1802 PTS PP at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1802 PTS PP at auction Rio de la Plata - May 29, 2021
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date May 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1802 PTS PP at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1802 PTS PP at auction HERVERA - May 3, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date May 3, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1802 PTS PP at auction Soler y Llach - May 2, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 2, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1802 PTS PP at auction Cayón - January 31, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date January 31, 2018
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1802 PTS PP at auction HERVERA - December 19, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date December 19, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1802 PTS PP at auction Soler y Llach - December 18, 2017
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 18, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1802 PTS PP at auction Cayón - February 2, 2017
Seller Cayón
Date February 2, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1802 PTS PP at auction HERVERA - July 7, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date July 7, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1802 PTS PP at auction Soler y Llach - July 6, 2016
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 6, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1802 PTS PP at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 6, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1802 PTS PP at auction Cayón - March 31, 2016
Seller Cayón
Date March 31, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1802 PTS PP at auction HERVERA - February 25, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date February 25, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1802 PTS PP at auction Soler y Llach - February 24, 2016
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 24, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price

