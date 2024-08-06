Bolivia Period: 1759-1833 1759-1833
8 Escudos 1802 PTS PP (Bolivia, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bolivia
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1802
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Potosi
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (43)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bolivia 8 Escudos 1802 with mark PTS PP. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Potosi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1001 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 4,250. Bidding took place January 10, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (10)
- Baldwin's (1)
- Cayón (7)
- CNG (1)
- Frühwald (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (6)
- HERVERA (5)
- ibercoin (1)
- Rio de la Plata (1)
- Sedwick (2)
- Soler y Llach (5)
- Stack's (1)
- UBS (1)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
2054 $
Price in auction currency 1900 EUR
Seller CNG
Date January 11, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
4250 $
Price in auction currency 4250 USD
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date October 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date May 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 2, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date January 31, 2018
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date December 19, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 18, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 6, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Escudos 1802 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search