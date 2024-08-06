Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bolivia Period: 1759-1833 1759-1833

1 Escudo 1779 PTS PR (Bolivia, Charles III)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1779 PTS PR - Gold Coin Value - Bolivia, Charles III Reverse 1 Escudo 1779 PTS PR - Gold Coin Value - Bolivia, Charles III

Photo by: Heritage Auctions

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,904)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0982 oz) 3,0555 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bolivia
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1779
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Potosi
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bolivia 1 Escudo 1779 with mark PTS PR. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Potosi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 51271 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,840. Bidding took place September 14, 2006.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Heritage (1)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
Bolivia 1 Escudo 1779 PTS PR at auction Rio de la Plata - March 15, 2024
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
900 $
Price in auction currency 900 USD
Bolivia 1 Escudo 1779 PTS PR at auction Heritage - September 15, 2006
Bolivia 1 Escudo 1779 PTS PR at auction Heritage - September 15, 2006
Seller Heritage
Date September 15, 2006
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1779 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

