1 Escudo 1779 PTS PR (Bolivia, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,904)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0982 oz) 3,0555 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Country Bolivia
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1779
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Potosi
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bolivia 1 Escudo 1779 with mark PTS PR. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Potosi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 51271 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,840. Bidding took place September 14, 2006.
