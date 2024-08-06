1 Escudo 1779 PTS PR (Bolivia, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bolivia 1 Escudo 1779 with mark PTS PR. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Potosi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 51271 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,840. Bidding took place September 14, 2006.

Сondition VF (1) No grade (1)