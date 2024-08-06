Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bolivia Period: 1759-1833 1759-1833

8 Escudos 1787 PTS PR (Bolivia, Charles III)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1787 PTS PR - Gold Coin Value - Bolivia, Charles III Reverse 8 Escudos 1787 PTS PR - Gold Coin Value - Bolivia, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,904)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7847 oz) 24,408 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bolivia
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1787
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Potosi
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bolivia 8 Escudos 1787 with mark PTS PR. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Potosi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30052 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,360. Bidding took place January 6, 2019.

Bolivia 8 Escudos 1787 PTS PR at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
2038 $
Price in auction currency 1900 EUR
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1787 PTS PR at auction Rio de la Plata - March 17, 2023
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
2000 $
Price in auction currency 2000 USD
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1787 PTS PR at auction Jesús Vico - February 23, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date February 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1787 PTS PR at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1787 PTS PR at auction Heritage - January 18, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1787 PTS PR at auction SINCONA - October 27, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1787 PTS PR at auction Art-Rite S.r.l. - March 1, 2022
Seller Art-Rite S.r.l.
Date March 1, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1787 PTS PR at auction Auction World - January 16, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date January 16, 2022
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1787 PTS PR at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - May 9, 2021
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1787 PTS PR at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1787 PTS PR at auction Solidus Numismatik - October 13, 2020
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date October 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1787 PTS PR at auction Auction World - July 19, 2020
Seller Auction World
Date July 19, 2020
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1787 PTS PR at auction Hess Divo - May 28, 2019
Seller Hess Divo
Date May 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1787 PTS PR at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1787 PTS PR at auction Heritage - January 7, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2019
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1787 PTS PR at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1787 PTS PR at auction Cayón - July 6, 2016
Seller Cayón
Date July 6, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1787 PTS PR at auction HERVERA - February 25, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date February 25, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1787 PTS PR at auction Soler y Llach - February 24, 2016
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 24, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1787 PTS PR at auction Cayón - December 12, 2015
Seller Cayón
Date December 12, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1787 PTS PR at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 28, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 28, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

