Bolivia Period: 1759-1833 1759-1833
8 Escudos 1787 PTS PR (Bolivia, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,904)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7847 oz) 24,408 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bolivia
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1787
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Potosi
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bolivia 8 Escudos 1787 with mark PTS PR. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Potosi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30052 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,360. Bidding took place January 6, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
2038 $
Price in auction currency 1900 EUR
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
2000 $
Price in auction currency 2000 USD
Seller Jesús Vico
Date February 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Art-Rite S.r.l.
Date March 1, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date October 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date July 19, 2020
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2019
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date February 25, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 24, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date December 12, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
