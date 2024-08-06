Bolivia Period: 1759-1833 1759-1833
8 Escudos 1800 PTS PP (Bolivia, Charles IV)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bolivia
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1800
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Potosi
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Bolivia 8 Escudos 1800 with mark PTS PP. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Potosi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 682 sold at the Daniel Frank Sedwick auction for USD 2,600. Bidding took place May 4, 2022.
Seller Sedwick
Date May 3, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
2100 $
Price in auction currency 2100 USD
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1639 $
Price in auction currency 1550 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date June 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Sedwick
Date May 6, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date May 13, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date October 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date October 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date October 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 23, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
