4 Escudos 1778 PTS PR (Bolivia, Charles III)

Find out the current coin value of the Bolivia 4 Escudos 1778 with mark PTS PR. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Potosi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 93 sold at the Daniel Frank Sedwick auction for USD 12,500. Bidding took place October 29, 2015.

