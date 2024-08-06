Bolivia Period: 1759-1833 1759-1833
4 Escudos 1778 PTS PR (Bolivia, Charles III)
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bolivia 4 Escudos 1778 with mark PTS PR. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Potosi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 93 sold at the Daniel Frank Sedwick auction for USD 12,500. Bidding took place October 29, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Sedwick (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 4 Escudos 1778 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search