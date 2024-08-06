Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bolivia Period: 1759-1833 1759-1833

4 Escudos 1778 PTS PR (Bolivia, Charles III)

Obverse 4 Escudos 1778 PTS PR - Gold Coin Value - Bolivia, Charles III Reverse 4 Escudos 1778 PTS PR - Gold Coin Value - Bolivia, Charles III

Photo by: Daniel Frank Sedwick

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,904)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,3924 oz) 12,204 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bolivia
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1778
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Potosi
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bolivia 4 Escudos 1778 with mark PTS PR. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Potosi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 93 sold at the Daniel Frank Sedwick auction for USD 12,500. Bidding took place October 29, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Sedwick (1)
Bolivia 4 Escudos 1778 PTS PR at auction Sedwick - October 29, 2015
Seller Sedwick
Date October 29, 2015
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Escudos 1778 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

