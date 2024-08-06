1 Escudo 1781 PTS PR (Bolivia, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bolivia 1 Escudo 1781 with mark PTS PR. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Potosi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 967 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place September 21, 2008.

Сondition F (1)