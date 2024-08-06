Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bolivia Period: 1759-1833 1759-1833

1 Escudo 1781 PTS PR (Bolivia, Charles III)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1781 PTS PR - Gold Coin Value - Bolivia, Charles III Reverse 1 Escudo 1781 PTS PR - Gold Coin Value - Bolivia, Charles III

  • Metal Gold (0,904)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0982 oz) 3,0555 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

  • Country Bolivia
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1781
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Potosi
  • Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Bolivia 1 Escudo 1781 with mark PTS PR. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Potosi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 967 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place September 21, 2008.

Bolivia 1 Escudo 1781 PTS PR at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 21, 2008
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 21, 2008
Condition F
For the sale of 1 Escudo 1781 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

