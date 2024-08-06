Bolivia Period: 1759-1833 1759-1833
1 Escudo 1781 PTS PR (Bolivia, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,904)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0982 oz) 3,0555 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bolivia
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1781
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Potosi
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bolivia 1 Escudo 1781 with mark PTS PR. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Potosi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 967 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place September 21, 2008.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
