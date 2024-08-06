Bolivia Period: 1759-1833 1759-1833
2 Escudos 1791 PTS PR (Bolivia, Charles IV)
Photo by: MARTÍ HERVERA S.L
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bolivia
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1791
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Potosi
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bolivia 2 Escudos 1791 with mark PTS PR. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Potosi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5479 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 7,100. Bidding took place September 28, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Cayón (1)
- Heritage (1)
- HERVERA (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
6813 $
Price in auction currency 7100 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date March 27, 2022
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
4800 $
Price in auction currency 4800 USD
Seller HERVERA
Date February 26, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Escudos 1791 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search