2 Escudos 1791 PTS PR (Bolivia, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bolivia 2 Escudos 1791 with mark PTS PR. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Potosi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5479 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 7,100. Bidding took place September 28, 2022.

