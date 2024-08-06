Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bolivia Period: 1759-1833 1759-1833

2 Escudos 1789 PTS PR (Bolivia, Charles IV)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1789 PTS PR - Gold Coin Value - Bolivia, Charles IV Reverse 2 Escudos 1789 PTS PR - Gold Coin Value - Bolivia, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bolivia
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1789
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Potosi
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bolivia 2 Escudos 1789 with mark PTS PR. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Potosi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 15 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 4,500. Bidding took place April 7, 2009.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Cayón (1)
Bolivia 2 Escudos 1789 PTS PR at auction Cayón - January 28, 2013
Seller Cayón
Date January 28, 2013
Condition F
Selling price
2153 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Bolivia 2 Escudos 1789 PTS PR at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 7, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1789 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

