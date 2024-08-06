Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bolivia Period: 1759-1833 1759-1833

8 Escudos 1808 PTS PJ (Bolivia, Charles IV)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1808 PTS PJ - Gold Coin Value - Bolivia, Charles IV Reverse 8 Escudos 1808 PTS PJ - Gold Coin Value - Bolivia, Charles IV

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bolivia
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1808
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Potosi
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (185)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bolivia 8 Escudos 1808 with mark PTS PJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Potosi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 827 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 2,500. Bidding took place April 25, 2012.

Bolivia 8 Escudos 1808 PTS PJ at auction ibercoin - July 10, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1622 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1808 PTS PJ at auction MDC Monaco - June 22, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 22, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
1391 $
Price in auction currency 1300 EUR
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1808 PTS PJ at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - May 5, 2024
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1808 PTS PJ at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - April 19, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date April 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1808 PTS PJ at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1808 PTS PJ at auction Sedwick - November 3, 2023
Seller Sedwick
Date November 3, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1808 PTS PJ at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - July 7, 2023
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1808 PTS PJ at auction Rio de la Plata - June 16, 2023
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1808 PTS PJ at auction Numisor - April 25, 2023
Seller Numisor
Date April 25, 2023
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1808 PTS PJ at auction ibercoin - March 22, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date March 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1808 PTS PJ at auction La Galerie Numismatique - March 5, 2023
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date March 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1808 PTS PJ at auction Monedalia.es - March 1, 2023
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1808 PTS PJ at auction Jesús Vico - February 23, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date February 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1808 PTS PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1808 PTS PJ at auction Heritage - January 18, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1808 PTS PJ at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - November 20, 2022
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date November 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1808 PTS PJ at auction SINCONA - October 27, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1808 PTS PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1808 PTS PJ at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1808 PTS PJ at auction Morton & Eden - July 21, 2022
Seller Morton & Eden
Date July 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1808 PTS PJ at auction Roxbury’s - July 23, 2022
Seller Roxbury’s
Date July 23, 2022
Condition VG
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1808 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

