8 Escudos 1778 PTS PR (Bolivia, Charles III)
Photo by: Cayón Subastas
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,904)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7847 oz) 24,408 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bolivia
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1778
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Potosi
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bolivia 8 Escudos 1778 with mark PTS PR. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Potosi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 494 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 5,700. Bidding took place February 9, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
6108 $
Price in auction currency 5700 EUR
Seller Sedwick
Date November 2, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
5500 $
Price in auction currency 5500 USD
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date November 30, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Escudos 1778 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
