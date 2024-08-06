Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Bolivia Period: 1759-1833 1759-1833

8 Escudos 1781 PTS PR (Bolivia, Charles III)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1781 PTS PR - Gold Coin Value - Bolivia, Charles III Reverse 8 Escudos 1781 PTS PR - Gold Coin Value - Bolivia, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,904)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7847 oz) 24,408 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bolivia
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1781
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Potosi
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bolivia 8 Escudos 1781 with mark PTS PR. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Potosi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 308 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 1,900. Bidding took place June 7, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (7)
  • Cayón (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (2)
  • UBS (1)
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1781 PTS PR at auction Tauler & Fau - June 7, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
2033 $
Price in auction currency 1900 EUR
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1781 PTS PR at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1849 $
Price in auction currency 1725 EUR
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1781 PTS PR at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1781 PTS PR at auction Auction World - January 17, 2021
Seller Auction World
Date January 17, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1781 PTS PR at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1781 PTS PR at auction Tauler & Fau - June 18, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1781 PTS PR at auction Cayón - February 2, 2017
Seller Cayón
Date February 2, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1781 PTS PR at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1781 PTS PR at auction Sedwick - November 6, 2014
Seller Sedwick
Date November 6, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1781 PTS PR at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1781 PTS PR at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 28, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 28, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1781 PTS PR at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 28, 2008
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 28, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1781 PTS PR at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 21, 2008
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 21, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1781 PTS PR at auction Heritage - May 30, 2008
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1781 PTS PR at auction Heritage - May 30, 2008
Seller Heritage
Date May 30, 2008
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bolivia 8 Escudos 1781 PTS PR at auction UBS - September 13, 2004
Seller UBS
Date September 13, 2004
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1781 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Bolivia Coin catalog of Charles III Coins of Bolivia in 1781 All Bolivia coins Bolivia gold coins Bolivia coins 8 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search