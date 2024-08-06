Bolivia Period: 1759-1833 1759-1833
8 Escudos 1781 PTS PR (Bolivia, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,904)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7847 oz) 24,408 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bolivia
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1781
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Potosi
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bolivia 8 Escudos 1781 with mark PTS PR. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Potosi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 308 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 1,900. Bidding took place June 7, 2023.
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
2033 $
Price in auction currency 1900 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1849 $
Price in auction currency 1725 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date January 17, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Sedwick
Date November 6, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 28, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 28, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 21, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
******
