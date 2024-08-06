8 Escudos 1781 PTS PR (Bolivia, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bolivia 8 Escudos 1781 with mark PTS PR. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Potosi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 308 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 1,900. Bidding took place June 7, 2023.

Сondition AU (2) XF (4) VF (9) Condition (slab) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (1)